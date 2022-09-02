Tory leadership voting closed: Timeline of how and when the new prime minister will be announced
The process of announcing a new prime minister will be different from previous years
The Tory leadership contest has closed, with polls suggesting Liz Truss is the favourite to become prime minister, beating Rishi Sunak.
Here's a timeline of what happens next as the new prime minister is appointed. Unusual circumstances mean some of the details are different to normal.
Friday 2 September
The ballot for the Tory leadership contest closed at 5pm today. The eight-week contest has seen a total of 12 official hustings events, with Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss touring the country. Over the weekend, the results will be counted.
Monday 5 September
At 12.30pm, the winner of the Tory leadership contest will be announced in Westminster.
MPs will also return from their summer recess on this date, with parliament expected to sit from 2.30pm
Tuesday 6 September
Boris Johnson will be received by the Queen at Balmoral as his final engagement as prime minister, where he will formally offer his resignation.
This will be the first time the 96-year-old Monarch has received a prime minister's resignation from Scotland.
She traditionally does this at Buckingham Palace but is currently at her residence in the highlands for her summer break.
Later that same day Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak – whoever wins – will also meet with Queen.
Usually an outgoing prime minister and incoming prime minister make an address from Downing Street to make their departure and arrival.
It remains to be seen whether this will happen this time, however, given they will be in Scotland.
Wednesday 7 September
The new prime minister – who polls suggest will be Liz Truss – will make their first appearance in the House of Commons in office.
They will face Labour leader Keir Starmer at prime minister's questions at 12.00 noon.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies