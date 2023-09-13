Tobias Ellwood resigns as defence committee chair after video praising Taliban

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Tory MP has quit as the chair of the House of Commons defence committee after he was criticised for a video in which he appeared to praise the Taliban.

Tobias Ellwood came under fire in July after he said Afghanistan had been "transformed" under the repressive regime’s rule.

He faced being ousted from the prestigous role over the clip in which he praised the Taliban for “vastly improving” Afghanistan.

The former defence minister later admitted he had “got it wrong”.

But fellow members of the defence committee were left furious and Mr Ellwood faced a vote of no confidence in his leadership of the influential committee.

One member of the committee described Mr Ellwood’s claims as “utterly bizarre”, accusing him of “lauding the Taliban’s management” of Afghanistan.

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith described the video as “not a very welcome statement” in light of the ongoing persecution in the country.

And the veterans minister Johnny Mercer said it was “clear” that the Taliban remained a “serious threat” to human rights.

In the video Mr Ellwood also said that corruption was “down" since the fundamentalists returned to power in 2021.

He has called for Britain to reopen its embassy in Kabul, after the EU re-established a physical presence there last year

Fellow Tory MPs, Mr Francois and Richard Drax, had joined Labour's Kevan Jones and Derek Twigg in submitting the motion of no confidence.