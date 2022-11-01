Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tom Tugendhat: Government minister faces possible driving ban for using phone behind the wheel

Home Office minister accused of breaking the law in south west London

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Tuesday 01 November 2022 17:03
Comments
<p>Home Office minister Tom Tugendhat (James Manning/PA)</p>

Home Office minister Tom Tugendhat (James Manning/PA)

(PA Wire)

A Home Office minister faces a possible driving ban after being stopped by police while using his mobile phone behind the wheel.

Tom Tugendhat is accused of breaking the law on April 14 on Wandsworth High Street in south west London.

He was spotted by a police officer and sent a notice of intended prosecution earlier this year.

While the MP surrendered his driving licence and tried to pay a fine for the alleged offence, he already has six points on his driving licence and so has been prosecuted.

Using a mobile phone while driving can result in a further six penalty points. Drivers can be disqualified if they tot up 12 points within three years.

Recommended

In a statement to the court, PC Joseph Robson said he spotted the politician’s car shortly before 2.45pm.

“I noticed the driver of this vehicle was using a handheld mobile device whilst driving,” he said.

“The device was being held in their left hand to the front, in front of themselves. I saw this from around 3m, in good daylight with no obstructions, I saw this for around 20 seconds.

“The driver did appear to be having a conversation. The driver did not appear to be operating the device.

“I stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver. I confirmed they weren’t making emergency contact to the 999 service. I pointed out the offence where they confirmed the communication was using maps.”

Mr Tugendhat was appointed security minister at the Home Office by Liz Truss in September – a position he has kept under Rishi Sunak.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

A spokesman for the MP said: “Tom accepts that holding his phone while driving is an offence.

“Tom immediately put himself on a driving course of his own volition. He received the court documents six months later and has entered a guilty plea.

Recommended

“He apologises unreservedly and will accept the outcome of the case.”

It is understood that Mr Tugendhat informed the Home Office permanent secretary about the driving offence when he was appointed as a minister in September.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in