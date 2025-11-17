Tommy Robinson backs Shabana Mahmood’s asylum reforms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tommy Robinson has welcomed the government’s sweeping reforms to the asylum system, sparking concern from Labour backbenchers.

Shabana Mahmood is set to rewrite how Britain grants refuge to those fleeing conflict and upheaval with a statement in the House of Commons on Monday – an overhaul she insisted is needed because the “pace and scale of change destabilised communities”.

The Home Office has billed the reforms, inspired by a strict approach taken by Denmark, as being the “biggest changes to the asylum system in modern times”.

Welcoming the proposals, the far-right activist posted to social media: “The Overton window has been obliterated, well done patriots.”

The Overton window refers to the spectrum of ideas on public policy and social issues considered acceptable by the general public at a given time.

Earlier this year, Robinson led the Unite The Kingdom Rally in London at which Elon Musk criticised “uncontrolled immigration”. Twenty-three people were arrested and 26 police officers were injured. More than 150 reports of anti-Muslim hate were made to the Tell Mama charity monitoring the issue in the seven days following the march.

On Monday, Ms Mahmood insisted her plans could unite “a divided country” and fix the asylum system, after a Labour MP branded them “dystopian”.

Speaking during Home Office questions in the Commons on Monday, Nottingham East MP Nadia Whittome said: “The Denmark-style policies briefed in the last couple of days are dystopian.

“It’s shameful that a Labour government is ripping up the rights and protections of people who have endured unimaginable trauma. Is this how we’d want to be treated if we were fleeing for our lives? Of course, not.

“How can we be adopting such obviously cruel policies? Is the home secretary proud that the government has sunk such that it is now being praised by Tommy Robinson?”

The home secretary responded: “I’m disappointed at the nature of the question from my friend. I hope she will look at the detail of the reforms, and what I’ve said already on these matters is that we have a problem, that it is our moral duty to fix, our asylum system is broken.

“The breaking of that asylum system is causing huge division across our whole country.”

Meanwhile, the prime minister's official spokesperson refused to say whether or not he is happy that Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, welcomed the reforms, insisting the proposals are "common sense plans to restore control and order to our borders."

Asked if the prime minister is happy that Robinson welcomed the plans, the official told reporters: "For too long Britain has lived with an asylum system that is broken... The broken system undermined trust and left genuine refugees trapped in limbo, which is not fair on anyone involved.

“This government has been fixing the mess we inherited".

Pressed on whether Sir Keir is happy to have the backing of the far-right, the spokesperson added: "As I say, the public can tell the pace and scale of illegal migration is out of control, unfair and placing huge pressure on communities. We are an open, tolerant and generous country, but we must restore order and control.

"These are comprehensive and common sense plans to restore control and order to our borders."

It comes amid growing concern over the plans from Labour backbenchers, with Tony Vaughan urging the government to “think again” on the proposals.

He warned the “rhetoric around these reforms encourages the same culture of divisiveness that sees racism and abuse growing in our communities”.

“The idea that recognised refugees need to be deported is wrong. We absolutely need immigration controls. And where those controls decide to grant asylum, we should welcome and integrate, not create perpetual limbo and alienation”, he said.

Meanwhile, Stella Creasy dubbed the plans “performative cruelty” which would be “counterproductive to integration and the economy”.

“It doesn’t have to be like this - there is a better way forward rooted in Labour values that also ensures control at our borders”, she wrote in the Guardian.