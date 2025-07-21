Why Tony Blair was unhappy with guitar gifted by Mexico’s president

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair was reportedly keen to hold onto a guitar gifted by U2 frontman Bono, newly released official files reveal.

The documents, from the National Archives in Kew, west London, show Mr Blair was eager to use the rules on ministerial gifts to acquire the instrument from the Live Aid campaigner once he left office.

He did, however, question whether he would have to pay "the full purchase price".

Under the rules, Mr Blair, who was prime minister from 1997 to 2007, was allowed to accept gifts worth over £140, but had to pay for them himself, less the £140 difference.

No 10 officials suggested that the prime minister might want to take the same approach when it came to a white Fender Stratocaster, worth £2,500, from the Canadian singer Bryan Adams.

But while delighted with those offerings, Mr Blair’s enthusiasm waned for a similar gift from the president of Mexico.

Tony Blair with Bob Geldof and Bono in No. 10 Downing Street ( PA )

Of the acoustic Vargas guitar, which was presented to him by President Vicente Fox during an official visit to Mexico in 2001, he said: “I don’t actually use it.”

Mr Blair is a noted music fan and played guitar and sang in a rock band called Ugly Rumours while a student at the University of Oxford.

In 2000, rock legends Pete Townshend, David Bowie and Mick Jagger bought a 1957 Fender Stratocaster, once owned by Eric Clapton, in a charity auction and gave it to Mr Blair.

However, the prime minister gave the guitar back so it could be auctioned again to raise more money for flood and drought victims in Africa.

Appearing on the BBC’s Desert Island Discs on 1996, Mr Blair chose a guitar for his luxury item.

The files also show that the prime minister rejected advice that he should not keep a Pro Braided tennis racket given to him by the manufacturer, Slazenger.

Officials feared that it was part of a “marketing ploy” by the company and suggested it should be donated to a children’s charity as “you cannot be seen to endorse any product”.

Mr Blair, however, instructed them to simply thank the company, adding: “It is very churlish to refuse to use it.”