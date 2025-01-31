Government must be ‘reordered’ around AI, says Tony Blair

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government must “reorder” itself around the AI revolution and get behind the introduction of digital ID, former prime minister Sir Tony Blair has said.

The former Labour leader said digital identification should be deployed to help the UK solve migration problems and other issues the country is facing.

Sir Tony, who is said never to have had a mobile phone while PM, has since become an ardent supporter of using technology to improve the efficiency of the state.

Sir Keir Starmer, the first Labour leader since Sir Tony to have won a general election, has promised to embrace the technology and turn the UK into an “AI superpower”.

His predecessor’s think tank, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, is thought to be influential upon the Government.

“You’ve got to reorder the Government around this technology revolution,” Sir Tony told The Times newspaper.

He added: “You should be able to have a state that is smaller, more strategic and providing greater efficiency at lower cost. That is the holy grail of governing, which people have always aspired to. Technology is the instrument that allows you to do it.”

Sir Keir must also “take a firm decision that we’re going for digital ID”, the ex-PM said.

Ministers are already launching a digital “wallet” which will allow people to store driving licences and other forms of ID on their smartphones.

Science Secretary Peter Kyle has said “nothing is off the table” in terms of what digital versions of Government-issued documents could be stored in the new app, which is launching in June.

But Sir Tony said ministers must go further, telling The Times the Government must be prepared for a “big debate coming down the line” on the future on digital ID.

He added: “This is is the political argument people should have — which is: how much privacy are you prepared to trade for efficiency? That’s the real question around technology and public services.

“My view is that people are actually prepared to trade quite a lot.”

Among the applications for digital ID could be processing the “vast flow of people coming through our borders”, Sir Tony said.

He added that identifying people for medical treatment and finding out whether migrants are “not entitled to be here” to prevent them claiming benefits were among the things it could be used for.

“It’s sending a signal that there’s no point in thinking you’re going to come here and disappear into a kind of grey economy,” he told the Times.

Bringing in digital IDs will help ministers get tough on populism, he also suggested.

“It will also flush out a lot of people who want to talk about issues like immigration or benefit fraud but don’t actually will the means to get to the end,” Sir Tony said.