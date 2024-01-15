Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Conservatives are facing a 1997-style electoral wipeout that could result in a 120-seat majority for Labour, a major opinion poll suggests.

A YouGov survey of 14,000 people has shown that Rishi Sunak’s Tories could hold on to as few as 169 seats, while Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour would enter Downing Street with a strong 385 seat majority.

The polling, reported by The Daily Telegraph, indicated that every red wall seat won by Boris Johnson in 2019 could be lost at the general election this year.

The research was commissioned by a group of Tory donors working with former Brexit negotiator David Frost.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt could be one of 11 cabinet ministers to lose their seats in what would be the biggest collapse in support for a governing party since 1906, according to the newspaper. Other ministers under threat are education secretary Gillian Keegan, defence secretary Grant Shapps and deputy Conservative party chairman Lee Anderson.

The poll also suggest that Reform UK could present a major challenge for the Conservatives, and could result in the loss of 96 Tory constituencies - despite the party not picking up a single seat.

The Scottish National Party are also set for major losses, predicted to lose almost half of its seats to Labour, retaining only 25.

The news will come as a major blow for Sunak as he prepares for an explosive week in Westminster. MPs are set to vote on the government’s proposed Rwanda legislation on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, with senior Conservative MPs expected to join backbench rebellions.

Conservative MPs have already begun to express concern about the results.

Simon Clarke, who was a cabinet minister under Liz Truss, said the result would be a “disaster”.

“The time for half measures is over,” he wrote on X. “We either deliver on small boats or we will be destroyed.”

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has said he expects the Conservatives to “absolutely” turn around their fortunes at the next election.

Asked about the polling results on Times Radio, he said: “We do have a plan and that plan is starting to work — inflation being slashed, the number of small boats down by over a third, 36% in fact. So, we have a plan which we are working to.”

He added: “I think the long and the short of it is we are not in an election, people aren’t being asked in the context of an actual election.

“As is often said, the actual poll on polling day is the only one that really matters.”

Meanwhile, Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator, Pat McFadden told Labour candidates and members to “ignore” the poll.

Writing on X, he said: “Fight like we are behind. Fight like every vote matters. Change will only come for the country if people vote for it, and not a single vote has been cast.”