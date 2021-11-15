The Conservatives will be “hammered at the next election” unless the party regains public trust, an MP and cabinet minister’s aide has warned Boris Johnson.

In an extraordinary rebuke, Bim Afolami brands the handling of the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal a “debacle” and a “pivotal moment of this parliament”.

The aide to Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, said even committed Tories were questioning the prime minister’s competence and asking: “If we can’t handle this sort of political issue, how can we handle the tough stuff that really matters.”

And he warned: “The danger of this political moment is that the Conservative government may be close to losing a very precious thing – the benefit of the doubt.

“I don’t know for how long this will be the case, but I do not believe that our fall in poll support to the mid 30s will be temporary, nor is it just about this ‘sleaze’ issue.”

Mr Afolami said Mr Johnson would be vulnerable – after 13 or 14 years of Tory rule, by the election – to Labour’s “powerful time for a change” message.

It would also be fought against the backdrop of “debt higher than in 2019, NHS backlogs still high, and household incomes still stretched”.

“If we add to these factors a public sense that we are not in politics for the right reasons, or that we aren’t focused on practically improving people’s lives, we will get hammered at the next election and deservedly so,” Mr Afolami has written, in an article for the Conservative Home website.

“We need to prove that we are worthy of the trust that was placed in us in 2019 and show we are focused on delivering for the public. Unless we do that, we will go the way of previous long-running administrations.”