Tory candidate condemned over sweary ‘can you feed your kids?’ food bank post

The Conservative candidate for the looming by-election in Tamworth suggested some parents using food banks to feed their children should “f*** off”.

Andrew Cooper reportedly shared a post on Facebook arguing that people should only seek help if they give up basics like TV and mobile phone contracts.

The Tory hopeful is seeking to replace former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher as MP for the Midlands seat in this Thursday’s contest – one of two crucial by-elections for Rishi Sunak.

In 2020, he appears to have posted a photo on Facebook of a flowchart asking the question: “Can you feed your kids?”

The diagram suggested that those who are out of work, pay for “TV Sky/BT/ETC”, or “have a phone contract + £30” should “f*** off” rather than seek help.

A screenshot of the post – first reported by the Mirror – was later shared on the local Facebook page Spotted Tamworth alongside an anonymous message reading: “Lovely potential MP!! Wants to starve the children!! He won’t get my vote! Absolute cretin!”

Labour MP Stephanie Peacock, leading the party’s by-election campaign in Tamworth, said: “It shows a complete lack of understanding of the challenges facing families in Tamworth that the Conservative candidate is telling parents who are struggling to make ends meet to ‘f*** off’.”

In a statement, Mr Cooper told the Mirror: “I think most people in Tamworth would agree that benefits are not there to pay for luxuries. There are too many people on out-of-work benefits and there needs to be improved incentives to get people into work.”

Rishi Sunak warned Tories could lose both by-elections this Thursday (PA Wire)

“Both the prime minister and chancellor have spoken about the need to get people off welfare and into jobs. That’s why I want to be the local MP in Tamworth - so I can support local families and help get more people into work.”

If elected, Mr Cooper would be responsible for helping those struggling with the cost of living in Tamworth – where almost 20 per cent of children lived in relative poverty, according to the latest constituency data.

Grilled on the social media post, Treasury minister Andrew Griffith praised Mr Cooper as a “fantastic” candidate – but did not dispute the veracity of the Facebook message.

The economic secretary to the Treasury told Times Radio on Wednesday: “Everyone should choose their language wisely, not least of which on social media.”

“But what you look for in a candidate is someone who is local, someone who is going to work hard and somebody who is absolutely empathetic and represents their local constituents to the best,” the Tory minister added.

Labour is hoping to flip Tory majorities in both Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire in by-elections on Thursday which were sparked by the resignations of Mr Pincher and former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, respectively.

Mr Pincher, who represented the Staffordshire seat since 2010, stood down after being found to have drunkenly groped two men in an “egregious case of sexual misconduct” at London’s exclusive Carlton Club last year.