Tories chose partner of disgraced ex-MP Peter Bone to replace him

The Conservatives have chosen the partner of disgraced ex-MPPeter Bone to fight a by-election to replace him.

Mr Bone’s constituents used a recall petition to kick him out of parliament last month, after he was found to have indecently exposed himself to a staff member and trapped him in the bathroom of a hotel room.

Parliament’s standards chief upheld five claims of bullying and one of sexual misconduct against the leading Brexit backer.

But now his girlfriend Helen Harrison, a Tory councillor in Northamptonshire, has been selected as the party's candidate for the seat.

Tory Party chairman Richard Holden write on Twitter: "Congratulations to Cllr Helen Harrison on being selected for #Wellingborough at a packed meeting of Conservative members this afternoon.”

A date for the by-election will be set once MPs return to Parliament this week after the Christmas holidays.

It was reported late last year that Mr Bone was threatening to run as an independent in the by-election, a move that would have split the Tory vote, unless his girlfriend was added to the candidate shortlist.

Mr Bone won by 18,540 votes in 2019, but the Tories have lost seats with even larger majorities in recent months.

Labour overturned a majority of more than 24,000 to win the in Mid-Bedfordshire seat previously held by Nadine Dorries.

Mr Bone has denied the allegations against him.

The Conservatives face two upcoming by-elections. Chris Skidmore, the former net zero tsar and an ex-energy minister, has said he will resign the Conservative whip and stand down as an MP as soon as possible.

In a scathing exit statement he said he could no longer continue as a Tory or “condone” the government because the PM’s environmental stance is “wrong and will cause future harm”.

The Tories could also struggle to hold his seat of Kingswood, in Gloucestershire, despite a majority of 11,000.

One complicating factor is that candidates who win upcoming by-elections will only be an MP for a matter of months before they have to fight for their seat again at an upcoming general election.