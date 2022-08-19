Tories attack Labour council for hiring homelessness prevention staff

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Tories have attacked a Labour-run council for hiring more homelessness prevention officers – claiming they are a waste of money.

The new Labour administration in Wandsworth is bringing in 23 new housing staff to try and clear a backlog of homelessness cases.

3,545 children are currently living in temporary accommodation in the borough, and homelessness has risen there every year since 2010.

But William Sweet, leader of the Conservatives in Wandsworth, said the Labour council had been "on a spending spree" by hiring the 23 new staff in the housing department.

"They're spending money without explaining how it will actually improve the lives of residents," Mr Sweet said in a video put out by the opposition.

"We're not against working with Labour to be constructive, to help them to do the right thing for residents. But we can't just sit by while they spend money without thinking about value for money."

Labour councillors said they were "genuinely surprised" at the Tory line of attack given the level of need in the inner-London borough.

The party took control of Wandsworth council earlier this year, ending decades of Tory rule at the "flagship" local authority – which has long been a testing ground for Thatcherite policies.

William Sweet attacked the hiring of the new housing staff (Twitter)

One the Labour administration's first acts was to increase staffing in the housing department, where officers were dealing with 80 to 100 homelessness cases each.

Close to 3,000 families came to Wandsworth presenting as homeless from Wandsworth in 2021/22, and a report by the council's director of housing this year urged the administration to make "significant investment in staffing for the homelessness service, across various teams, to assist recovery of the budget position and to see temporary accommodation usage reduce over the medium term".

Aydin Dikerdem, Wandsworth Labour's cabinet member for housing, told The Independent that investing in the new staff would likely reduce costs in the long-term because high levels of homelessness meant temporary accommodation costs had skyrocketed in the last decade.

He noted that Wandsworth now spent £20 million on temporary accommodation for homeless families in 2019/20 – "quadruple the £4.7 million we spent a decade ago", because it had not been able to properly house local families.

"I'm genuinely surprised the Tories would attack an investment in homelessness prevention staff given the dire situation that they have overseen and that we inherited in May," Mr Dikerdem said.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 18 August 2022 Pupils celebrate with their A-level results at Norwich School, Norwich PA UK news in pictures 17 August 2022 Rishi Sunak looks at a NLAW anti tank launcher, supplied to Ukraine, during a campaign visit to Thales Defence System plant in Belfast, as part of his campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister PA UK news in pictures 16 August 2022 Protesters gather outside Perth Concert Hall in Scotland, where Conservative leadership hopefuls, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are due to take part in an hustings event PA UK news in pictures 15 August 2022 A van from the company Bishop’s Move, which specialises in removals, storage and shipping, outside Downing Street, London PA UK news in pictures 14 August 2022 A part of a £45m furnace straddles the central reservation as it is moved along the M53 which was closed between junction 5 at Hooton and junction 10 for Cheshire Oaks, to accommodate the abnormal load heading to Essar’s Stanlow refinery PA UK news in pictures 13 August 2022 Dry grass in Eastville Park, Bristol. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme heat covering four days from Thursday to Sunday for parts of England and Wales PA UK news in pictures 12 August 2022 Dust from a quarry behind a balloon flying at the annual Bristol International Balloon Fiesta Reuters UK news in pictures 11 August 2022 Aung-Bo, a 21-year-old asian elephant is cooled down by a keeper at Chester Zoo during the heatwave Getty UK news in pictures 10 August 2022 A tanker from Thames Water delivers a temporary water supply to the village of Northend in Oxfordshire, where the water company is pumping water into the supply network following a technical issue at Stokenchurch Reservoir PA UK news in pictures 9 August 2022 Students (from left) Sophie Thwaites, Aaliyah McLaine, Michael Stewart, Aaron Boyack and Claire McNab at Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes, Fife, check their results as high school pupils across Scotland find out their exam results PA UK news in pictures 8 August 2022 James Willstrop and Declan James of Team England compete with Adrian Waller and Daryl Selby of Team England during the squash men’s doubles gold medal match on the last day of the Commonwealth Games Getty UK news in pictures 7 August 2022 Ojie Edoburun of England takes the gold medal in the 4x100 Men’s Relay on Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham EPA UK news in pictures 6 August 2022 People walk on parched ground in Greenwich Park in London EPA UK news in pictures 5 August 2022 England's Anthony Harding and England's Jack Laugher competes to win and take the gold medal in the men's synchronised 3m springboard diving final on day eight of the Commonwealth Games at Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, central England AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 4 August 2022 The Top Secret Drum Corps from Switzerland during the working rehearsal for this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, entitled Voices, at Redford Barracks, Edingburgh PA UK news in pictures 3 August 2022 England’s Emily Campbell celebrates after winning gold in the women’s 87+kg weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games Getty UK news in pictures 2 August 2022 Circus company Lost in Translation show off some tricks at the top of Calton Hill in Edinburgh Getty UK news in pictures 1 August 2022 England's players celebrate during a victory party in Trafalgar Square in central London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 31 July 2022 England's striker Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring her team second goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final football match between England and Germany at the Wembley stadium AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 30 July 2022 People during Belfast Pride parade which returns to the city for the first time since the pandemic PA UK news in pictures 29 July 2022 Maxwell Tall, 2, cries as Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks to the media during a visit to Mums for Lungs community group in South Woodford, London, to coincide with the final day of the ULEZ expansion consultation and the publishing of new air quality data PA UK news in pictures 28 July 2022 Liz Truss during a visit to a broadband interchange company in Leeds, as part of her campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister PA UK news in pictures 27 July 2022 A person waits for a train at Kings Cross Station as union members take part in a fresh strike over jobs, pay and conditions PA UK news in pictures 26 July 2022 Lavender is harvested at Lordington Lavender farm near Chichester, West Sussex PA UK news in pictures 25 July 2022 Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (left) view a robot during a visit to the Manufacturing Technology Centre at the Liverpool Science Park, as part of a two day visit to the city PA UK news in pictures 24 July 2022 Emma Parfett and Shaun Smith paddle in the sea during the Whitby Steampunk Weekend in Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 23 July 2022 Members of environmental groups including Just Stop Oil, the Peace and Justice Project and Insulate Britain take part in a mass protest, in Parliament Square in London AP UK news in pictures 22 July 2022 Traffic queuing to check in at the port of Dover on the A2 as holiday makers struggle to get away SWNS UK news in pictures 21 July 2022 Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss meeting staff and children during a visit to the charity Little Miracles in Peterborough PA UK news in pictures 20 July 2022 The chard remains of homes in the village of Wennington after the heat triggered a series of blazes across the UK Tom Maddick/SWNS UK news in pictures 19 July 2022 Britain’s Jake Wightmancelebrates after winning the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon EPA UK news in pictures 18 July 2022 A police officer givers water to a soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace. The government issued their first-ever red warning for extreme heat AP UK news in pictures 17 July 2022 Cameron Smith kisses The Claret Jug on the 18th green after he won The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course R&A via Getty UK news in pictures 16 July 2022 Ministry of Fun skaters during the annual International Busking Day event at Wembley Park, London PA UK news in pictures 15 July 2022 Ellen White, Millie Bright, Beth Mead and Rachel Daly celebrate with the fans after England beat Northern Ireland in their last Euro 2022 group match in Southampton Getty UK news in pictures 14 July 2022 Actor Kevin Spacey leaves the Old Bailey in London, he is charged with sexual offences against three men. The 62-year-old is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent PA UK news in pictures 13 July 2022 Batonbearer, diver Sebastian Prajsnar carries the Queen’s Baton for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, in the aquarium at The Deep, sealife attraction in Hull as the baton visits the Yorkshire region during its 25-day tour of England in the final countdown to the games PA UK news in pictures 12 July 2022 A general view of cracked earth with the houses of Parliament and the Elizabeth Tower, more commonly known as Big Ben, seen behind as hot weather continues Reuters UK news in pictures 11 July 2022 A man swims in the Sky Pool, a transparent swimming pool suspended 35 meters above ground between two apartment buildings, during hot weather in Nine Elms, central London PA UK news in pictures 10 July 2022 Winner Novak Djokovic and runner up Nick Kyrgios following the Men’s Singles Final at The 2022 Wimbledon Championships Getty UK news in pictures 9 July 2022 People enjoy the warm weather on Southsea Beach in Hampshire PA UK news in pictures 8 July 2022 Alfie Hewett celebrates winning his match against Gustavo Fernandez in their Gentlemen’s Wheelchair Singles semi-final match at Wimbledon PA UK news in pictures 7 July 2022 Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation as he announces his resignation outside 10 Downing Street Getty UK news in pictures 6 July 2022 England players celebrate after winning their opening match of the Women’s Euro against Austria Reuters UK news in pictures 5 July 2022 British Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, British Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, British Attorney General Suella Braverman and British Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris attend the weekly Cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London Getty UK news in pictures 4 July 2022 Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates winning against US Brandon Nakashima at the end of their round of 16 men's singles tennis match on the eighth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 3 July 2022 Fields of borage in flower turn the landscape purple near Feering in Essex PA UK news in pictures 2 July 2022 Pride parade in London Getty UK news in pictures 1 July 2022 Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange protest outside the Home Office in London to mark his birthday. PA UK news in pictures 30 June 2022 The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, and The Princess Royal after attending the Order of the Thistle Service for the installation of The Right Honourable Dame Elish Angiolini and The Right Honourable Sir George Reid, at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh PA

"It's not just morally the right thing to do, but also financially aims to save us in the long run as every prevention is a family avoiding expensive temporary accommodation alongside the huge social and mental health cost to those residents too.

"For me the question is will this make a dent given the huge rise in rents and the cost of living crisis that will undoubtedly see the risk of homelessness increase this winter. My answer is we have to try, which makes our investment more needed than ever."

The Conservatives also criticised the Labour administration for spending money on setting up a citizens’ assembly, and for increasing staffing in the council leaders’ office.

Wandsworth has long had the lowest average council tax in the council, but the approach has put significant pressure on services like housing.

As a Thatcherite testing ground the council was described as "the cradle of privatisation" in the 1980s, transferring vast swathes of its responsibilities to the private sector under leaders such as Christopher Chope, Paul Peresford and Edward Lister – now all Conservative parliamentarians.

But Labour finally captured the council in May this year, ousting the Tories for the first time since 1978 and winning a majority of their own.