Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Tory chair apologises for telling struggling people to just ‘get better-paid job’

Jake Berry offers regret over ‘clumsy’ remarks

Adam Forrest
Thursday 06 October 2022 11:06
Comments
‘Get new job’ or cut your spending, Tory chair tells struggling Britons

Conservative party chairman Jake Berry has apologised for his remarks calling on struggling Britons to “go out there and get that new job”.

The senior Tory admitted he regretted his “clumsy” comments was he grilled on his remarks during interviews on Thursday – insisting he understood how hard people worked.

Mr Berry told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “People know that when their bills arrive, they can either cut their consumption or they can get a higher salary or higher wages, go out there and get that new job.”

Asked about the remarks on Times Radio, he said: “I do think my language was a bit clumsy in that regard and I regret it.”

He added: “The point I was making ... is that the government needs to go for growth to ensure that it can grow the economy and Britain can get a pay rise. You don’t have to tell me how hard people graft in this economy. I know how hard people work.”

In an awkward exchange on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Mr Berry appeared to suggest that his remarks had been misinterpreted. “I accept, actually, they were ever so clumsy and I’m sorry if people have misinterpreted it,” the party chair said.

Recommended

Mr Berry also said “you don’t have to tell me what graft is”, adding: “I represent an east Lancashire constituency with people working in manufacturing – and I want their employees to create roles that are highly-paid and more secure, and that was the point I wanted to make.”

The Tory MP was accused of “naked cruelty” over his weekend comments. Labour said they had echoes of former minister Norman Tebbit infamously telling the unemployed: “Get on your bike and look for work.”

Defending the Liz Truss government, the Tory chairman rejected Labour’s claim that the prime minister and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget were to blame for the huge rise in mortgage payments faced by families.

He told Times Radio: “It’s very likely if you look at global trends that interest rates set by the independent Bank of England would have gone up over the coming months ahead in any event, so imagine if the government hadn’t have acted [on energy bills].

Mr Berry added; “Imagine if families were faced with a £6,000 energy bill that they couldn’t afford and their mortgages going up. That would be completely unsustainable.”

He also said the Truss radical tax-cutting plan for growth is not like writing an “A-level economics essay”.

“We have a plan to grow our economy so businesses can take that next step and invest, and the reason we want businesses to do that isn’t just some academic exercise ... sort of writing an A-level economics essay,” Mr Berry told LBC.

He added: “I must admit I didn’t do economics at A level. But it isn’t ... like that, it’s about transforming the lives of people in this country.”

The Tory chairman also said the government would have to wait until inflation figures are available to make a decision on uprating benefits this autumn.

Many Tory backbenchers are unhappy at the idea of a real-terms cut to benefits, after Ms Truss refused to say she would commit to raising payments in line with inflation, as promised by the government earlier this year.

“We’ve got to wait until those figures are available … and they will be discussed and a decision will be announced in due course,” said Mr Berry. “You simply cannot make a decision on figures you do not currently have.”

Recommended

It comes as former cabinet Nadine Dorries warned the the Tory party faced electoral “wipeout” if Ms Truss carried on with a “lurch to the right”.

Mr Berry said Ms Dorries was “a very fine individual and a very fine Conservative”, but said he did not “understand” or “agree with” her comments.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in