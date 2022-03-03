Tory party chairman’s company deletes webpage about Russia ‘elite’ connections

Company’s website boasted about working with elite Russian clients for 15 years

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Thursday 03 March 2022 09:48
Comments
<p>Mr Elliot has co-chaired the Conservative party since 2019</p>

(AFP via Getty Images)

The luxury business run by the chairman of the Conservative party has deleted a webpage spelling out its Russian "elite" connections.

Ben Elliot, founder of luxury concierge service Quintessentially Group, has co-chaired Boris Johnson's governing party since 2019.

This week it emerged that Mr Elliot’s company had deleted a webpage spelling out how the it had catered to the needs of Russia’s wealthy for over a decade.

The firm had worked with former Putin advisors, as well as figures like Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich, according to The Sunday Times newspaper.

"Quintessentially Russia has nearly 15 years' experience providing luxury lifestyle management services to Russia's elite and corporate members," the website explained, spelling out the services available.

But following the invasion of Ukraine page is now missing from the firm's website and offers only a standard "error 404" message. It is still visible by looking at a cached and archived version of the website.

The Conservative party has raised over £70m since Mr Elliot took over as chair, in part by targeting the world's ultra wealthy for contributions.

Boris Johnson and his ministers have been pressed in recent days on whether they will give back or pass on donations from people with connections to the Kremlin.

Mr Johnson rejected such a suggestion this week, telling MPs in the Commons on Wednesday: "It is absolutely vital, if we are to have a successful outcome in what we are trying to do, collectively united with Ukraine, that we demonstrate that this is not about the Russian people. This is about the Putin regime."

The prime minister has also said: "I do hope that those who have any links with the Putin regime, whatever, any so-called Oligarchs, all those that are in any way associated with the regime, take this opportunity as some brave individuals already have, to disassociate themselves from this barbaric invasion."

The party says all donors “are registered, are legitimate” and suggested Russia-linked donors “support our aims or objectives.”

The Independent has approached Quintessentially for comment on this story.

