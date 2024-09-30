Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

James Cleverly is emerging as the favourite in the Tory leadership race, but a large portion of the public remains unsure about who they want to see leading the party.

A new Techne poll revealed that 13 per cent of respondents believe Cleverly would make the best prime minister, putting him just ahead of Robert Jenrick, with 12 per cent. Kemi Badenoch followed with 10 per cent support, while Tom Tugendhat trailed behind with 6 per cent.

The poll was conducted just ahead of the Conservative Party’s annual conference in Birmingham, where leadership hopefuls will showcase their vision for the party through hustings, Q&A sessions, and networking events.

Now we’re asking you: Who do you want to see as the next leader of the Tory party? What direction should the Conservatives take to regain the support of voters? Do you think they can win them back?

Share your thoughts by adding them in the comments — we’ll highlight the most insightful ones as they come in.

All you have to do is sign up and register your details — then you can take part in the discussion. You can also sign up by clicking ‘log in’ on the top right-hand corner of the screen.