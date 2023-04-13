Jump to content

Tory councillor who said ‘all white men should have a Black slave’ suspended

Andrew Edwards is under investigation after a recording surfaced

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Thursday 13 April 2023 17:06
Comments
(Pembrokeshire County Council)

A Conservative councillor has been suspended after he was allegedly recorded saying "all white men should have a Black slave".

Andrew Edwards, who represents the ward of Haverfordwest on Pembrokeshire County Council, is also claimed to have said black people are "a lower class than us white people".

The Welsh Conservatives confirmed on Thursday that Mr Edwards has been suspended by the party while an investigation is carried out. He has also referred himself to the Public Services Ombudsman.

In the recording, first published by news site Nation.Cymru, a man's voice can be heard saying: "Nothing wrong with the skin colour at all.

"I think all white men should have a black man as a slave or a black woman as a slave, you know.

"It's nothing wrong with skin colour, it is just they're a lower class than us white people, you know."

Other members of the council reportedly identified Mr Edwards as the man speaking after they were sent the audio.

It is not clear when the recording was made or who made it.

Mr Edwards was elected in May 2022; his party are in opposition in the local authority, which has been led by independent groups since 1996.

In his statement published on Wednesday, Mr Edwards said: "I am aware of such serious allegations being made against me. This is why I have self-referred to the Public Services Ombudsman for an independent evaluation.

"It is now in the hands of legal experts and the Ombudsman. It would be unfair on the process for me to comment now."

A spokesperson for the Welsh Conservatives said: "Andrew Edwards has been suspended by the party whilst an investigation is carried out."

Welsh Conservatives leader in the Senedd, Andrew RT Davies, said: "The views expressed in the recording are disgraceful, abhorrent and are not shared by the Welsh Conservatives.

"As the matter is being investigated, it would be inappropriate to comment further."

Mr Edwards also left the party's group on the council on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire council said: "We are aware of an allegation being made and have referred the matter to the ombudsman. It would be inappropriate to comment further."

The news comes the same week a man selected by the Tories to stand as their candidate for Bracknell council was exposed as the former deputy leader of far-right group Britain First.

Andrew McBride had been chosen to stand for the party at next month's local election. He has also been suspended from the party.

