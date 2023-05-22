Billionaire gives Tories their largest donation in 20 years

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Conservatives have received their largest donation in more than two decades from an Egyptian-born billionaire.

Former politician Mohamed Mansour has revealed he has handed Rishi Sunak’s party £5m – helping turning round a slump in Tory donations.

It follows the of ex-Tories donors Labour, including entrepreneur Gareth Quarry – who has accused the Tories of making Britain “a laughing stock”.

But Mr Mansour, a treasurer of the Tory party, said he believed Mr Sunak could get the economy growing again – describing the prime minister as “very capable”.

Writing in the Telegraph, the British-based businessman says the PM “understands how growth is generated in the modern economy” and “gets the importance of innovation”.

Mr Mansour – a former minister under the Hosni Mubarak government in Egypt – stated: “I want to give [Mr Sunak] the best chance of having a full five-year term and so have donated £5 million to the party’s election fighting fund.

The billionaire, chairman of the Mansour Group conglomerate added: “I look at what he has achieved in his first months in office and think what he could do in five years.”

Mr Mansour was transport minister from 2006 to 2009 under Mubarak, the president who quit during the Arab Spring revolt of 2011.

In December, Electoral Commission figures showed that the Tories were outstripped on donations by Labour for the first times in a year. Mr Sunak’s party slumped to £3m for the quarter, while Labour left to £5.4m for the same period.

Labour received a major boost in February when David Sainsbury, the former supermarket chair who withdrew support during the Jeremy Corbyn era, provided £2m.

Previous analysis by The Independent showed that Labour increased its donations from wealthy individuals by a significant amount during 2022, while the Tory party has seen a slump in support from rich backers.

Labour raked in more than £2.8m from individual donors last year – up £1.3m from the previous year, according to Electoral Commission data.

The Tories still boast more wealthy supporters than the opposition, but donations from individuals fell by £1.6m to £11.3m last year amid the turmoil overseen by Mr Johnson and Liz Truss.