Tory donations rise as party continues to take money from Russia-linked backer

Conservative donations rose to £4.9m at the end of last year, new figures show, as the party comes under huge pressure to hand back money from Russia-linked supporters.

Electoral Commission figures show Boris Johnson’s party continues to accept money from Lubov Chernukhin – wife of a former minister in Vladimir Putin’s government.

Ms Chernukhin gave another £80,000 in donations in the final months of 2021, sums reported to the electoral watchdog by the Tories in February.

She has donated more than £2m to the Conservative HQ, local Tory parties and Tory MPs over the past eight years, as well as paying to play tennis with Mr Johnson at a fundraising auction.

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly recently defended donations by Ms Chernukhin – a British citizen – saying: “She has every right to donate to us or any other political party.”

The senior figure told LBC all Tory donors “are registered, are legitimate” and suggested Russia-linked donors “support our aims or objectives.”

Asked on BBC Breakfast if she was embarrassed to have attended a diner with Ms Chernukhin, foreign secretary Liz Truss replied: “No I am not.”

Labour has called on the Tories to hand back Russia-linked donations, estimating that almost £1.9m has been given by such individuals either to the party HQ or Tory MPs since Mr Johnson entered No 10.

The latest Electoral Commission figures show £4.9m was donated to the Tories in the final quarter of last year, a marked increase from the £3.7m received by the party in the previous quarter.

✕ Liz Truss ‘not embarrassed’ by photo with Russia-linked Tory donor

It comes as Labour backbencher Chris Bryant warned that the government was “taking too long” to bring in sanctions against Russian oligarchs.

The MP suggested in the Commons that Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich was “terrified” of facing such measures – and claimed the billionaire was considering selling his home in London.

Stephen Kinnock, Labour’s shadow immigration minister, told Sky News on Wednesday morning that ministers had been “too slow” to take action against individuals “and just looks like foot-dragging”.

Speaking to the Commons, Tory MP Bob Seely named UK lawyers that he claimed were working on behalf of Russian oligarchs – accusing them of putting pressure on British media organisations.

The backbencher said “Putin’s henchmen” were “teaming up with amoral lawyers” and called for ministers to order a public inquiry into dirty money in UK public life.

Ms Truss told MPs last week that British government moves to sanction Russian oligarchs was being slowed down by law firms based in London.

Officials have to draw up detailed cases for action against each individual and business, with the aim of making the justification watertight in the case of a court challenge.

In a possible hint that the government could still go further in terms of individual sanctions, Mr Johnson said the silence of Russian oligarchs who had investments in the UK over the Ukraine invasion was “inexplicable”. The PM pressed them to “denounce this act of aggression”.