Police probe Tory candidate after using Labour and Reform-style poster

Police are reviewing claims a Conservative candidate has been misleading voters by using a Labour-style backdrop for his election campaign.

Robert Largan, the Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for High Peak, published the banners on social media appearing to use graphic styles for Reform and rival Labour with just a tiny disclaimer in the bottom corner.

Mr Largan posted a picture of himself on X in front of a red background and the words “Labour for Largan”.

The Tory candidate for High Peak, who won the Derbyshire seat with a wafer-thin 590 majority in 2019, tweeted: “So many local Labour voters have told me they’re going to vote for me, because they want to keep me as their local MP.

“There have been so many that I’m launching a new Labour for Largan club.”

In a reply to a Labour voter calling the campaign “pathetic” he double-down with another tongue-in-cheek poster in the style of the Reform Party.

The Tory oak tree silhouette logo is faint in the background, and in a tiny disclaimer in the bottom corner it says that the ad is “on behalf of Robert Largan, of High Peak Conservatives”.

It links to his website which also appears to adopt the Green Party colour scheme.

Derbyshire Police posted on X: “We wish to confirm that we have received a number of messages in relation to claims of election fraud, raised due to concerns around marketing material. An incident has been created and will be reviewed.”

A spokesman for Robert Largan told The Telegraph: “As Mr Largan’s social media posts and website make abundantly clear, large numbers of traditional Labour voters have been contacting him to tell him they plan to vote for him, despite him being a Conservative candidate. The same goes for Reform supporters. This is because of Mr Largan’s strong record of delivery in the High Peak.

“Therefore, supporters’ clubs of traditional Labour and Reform voters have been set up, to allow people to tell Mr Largan that they’re supporting him. These are called Labour for Largan and Reform for Robert. Such supporters’ clubs are not a new phenomenon.

“It is worth pointing out that all of Mr Largan’s election leaflets clearly state that he is the Conservative candidate and are in full compliance with electoral law. He is very well known in the High Peak as the local Conservative candidate.

“His name will appear on the ballot paper as the Conservative candidate.“Nobody voting in the High Peak could possibly be confused on this point. Those claiming otherwise appear to have a very low opinion of the people of High Peak.”

The Electoral Commission said: “When it comes to campaigning, the Commission is responsible for ensuring that campaign material by parties and campaigners includes information to identify the person or organisation which has caused it to be published. This is known as an imprint.

“Our remit does not extend to the content or style of campaign material. This is not subject to regulation by any UK body.“The digital imprint regime gives voters more information about who is trying to reach them online, including campaigners and political parties.

“Voters should check for an imprint if they have concerns about the source of material. We encourage all candidates to consider how voters will understand their campaign materials.”

Robert Largan has been accused of misleading voters before ( UK Parliament )

It came after Mr Largan was in hot water for issuing a newsletter called High Peak Reporter in his Derbyshire constituency.

The High Peak MP’s office has apologised, insisting it had made a genuine mistake choosing the name after the owner of a former independent title of the same name said the MP’s publication was misleading voters.