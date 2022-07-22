Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tory leadership candidates dance to different beat as musical tastes revealed

Liz Truss reveals her go-to karaoke song as Rishi Sunak switches radio stations

Chiara Giordano
Friday 22 July 2022 16:00
Comments
<p>Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss who have made it through to the final two in the Tory leadership race (PA)</p>

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss who have made it through to the final two in the Tory leadership race (PA)

(PA Wire)

The final two contenders vying to be the next prime minister have come to blows over their proposals – but that’s not the only place where they differ.

Details of Liz Truss’s musical taste have emerged, and it seems she and rival Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak are dancing to a very different beat.

The foreign secretary revealed she was a fan of 1980s music, with I Wanna Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston her go-to karaoke song.

The 46-year-old told GB News: “I think maybe the one thing people don’t know about me is I do love 1980s music and I do love karaoke.

“I like to enjoy music as well. My favourite song is ‘I Wanna Dance (With Somebody)’ by Whitney Houston.”

Recommended

Her tastes appear to have evolved in the last 20 years, as one eagle-eyed Twitter user pointed out her favourite song used to be I Try by Macy Gray.

The foreign secretary was mocked online after a snippet from a 2001 NME interview when she was aged 25 resurfaced.

Asked what the last record she bought was, Ms Truss listed Onka’s Big Moka, the debut album byDancing in the Moonlight’ singers Toploader.

The excerpt was shared on Twitter, with one caption simply reading: “We’re doomed.”

Another commenter wrote: “OF COURSE she bought a Toploader album.”

Foreign Secretary and Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss during a visit to the children’s charity Little Miracles in Peterborough (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

(PA Wire)

Last year, her leadership opponent Rishi Sunak told The Times he and his wife loved the LA Philharmonic – but had also been to see Taylor Swift, Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey perform live.

“We have eclectic tastes,” he told the newspaper at the time.

According to The Telegraph, Mr Sunak is a fan of hip-hop and usually listens to Capital FM while being driven between political events.

However this is said to have changed during the leadership race, with the former chancellor now having a penchant for the recently-launched “Heart 00s”, which plays songs popular in the years 2000 to 2009.

Mr Sunak, who is teetotal, is also said to have kicked his Coca-Cola habit, but still treats himself to one once a week on Saturday evenings.

(PA)

The pair came to blows on Thursday over their fiscal proposals, with Mr Sunak warning against a “huge borrowing spree” as Ms Truss defended tax-cutting plans worth at least £30 billion a year.

The former chancellor did not pull any punches in an interview, claiming the current evidence suggests the Conservatives would suffer a defeat at the next general election under his rival’s leadership.

Mr Sunak told Tonight With Andrew Marr on LBC he thought borrowing £30 billion for unfunded tax cuts would be “inflationary”, adding that going on a “huge borrowing spree” would only “make the situation worse”.

Earlier, Ms Truss defended her tax cut plans as “affordable”, as the economic policies of the two candidates came under scrutiny.

“What is not affordable is putting up taxes, choking off growth, and ending up in a much worse position,” she told broadcasters during a visit to Peterborough.

Recommended

The pair battled to win the support of local politicians on Thursday when they took part in a private hustings for the Conservative Councillors’ Association.

They will tour the UK to take part in 12 hustings for the Tory members who will vote for their next leader, with the result being announced on 5 September.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in