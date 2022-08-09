Inside Politics: ‘Electoral suicide’
Sunak confirms he’ll provide more help with energy bills as ally warns Truss her tax cutting plans are ‘electoral suicide’, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
The Commonwealth Games may have finished but the race to replace Boris Johnson still has a few weeks to run yet. Will it be Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak on top of the Tory podium come September? Sunak today confirms he would provide more help with energy bills if he wins the keys to No 10.
