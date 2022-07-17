Tory TV debate key points: Tax policies and Boris Johnson’s future

The cost of living, taxes, discussions about Boris Johnson’s government and questions to each other were some of the key moments during the second Conservative leadership debate.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak accused Ms Truss and Ms Mordaunt of socialism and the candidates who were appointed to Mr Johnson’s Cabinet and government defended their positions during his tenure.

Here are the key points raised during the hour-long debate aired on ITV:

Silence over Boris Johnson’s future

None of the Tory leadership candidates said they would give Mr Johnson a job in their cabinets if they won the leadership election.

The five contenders to replace the Prime Minister – Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt, Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat – were asked whether they would let him sit at their cabinet table during the ITV leadership debate.

None raised their hand.

Ms Mordaunt then said: “He got Brexit done!”

The candidates also agreed with each other on a second point. They all ruled out calling a snap election to secure a mandate from the public if they become PM.

Questions posed to each other

During the ITV debate, the candidates were allowed to ask each other a question, a first during the leadership contest.

Mr Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss hit out at each other with their questions, with Mr Sunak asking: “You’ve been both a Lib Dem and Remainer. Which one do you regret most?”

Ms Truss said she had been on a “political journey” and cited her experience of “seeing kids at my school being let down in Leeds” as her reason as to why she became a Conservative.

Ms Truss asked Mr Sunak: “Do you still think we should be doing more business with China?”

He referred to the Integrated Review, which describes China as “a massive threat to our national security” and called for legislation “which stops hostile investment into this country”.

Mr Sunak said this should not prevent the UK from engaging with countries around the world.

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss clashed during the debate (Jonathan Hordle/ITV/PA) (PA Media)

Tax policies

The candidates clashed heavily on taxes during the second debate, with Mr Sunak hitting back Ms Truss and Ms Mordaunt’s views on tax cuts after they criticised him.

Ms Truss attacked Mr Sunak’s record in the Treasury, while Ms Mordaunt said limited tax cuts she advocated were not inflationary.

Mr Sunak accused Ms Truss of peddling “something-for-nothing” economics and said in response to Ms Mordaunt’s fiscal borrowing proposals: “Even Jeremy Corbyn didn’t go that far.”