The Tory leadership contest is in full swing and will decide who becomes the next prime minister, replacing Boris Johnson.
Under the system used to elect the Conservative Party’s leader, MPs vote for their preferred candidates over successive rounds of votes with the person with the least support eliminated each time.
When only two are left, the finalists are presented to the entire membership for a final ballot, after which a winner will emerge.
As such, who MPs are backing in the race is extremely important.
Here's the latest who who is supporting which declared candidate, as of the published time of this article.
Rishi Sunak – 44 backers
MPs to have declared their support include: Mark Harper, Jacob Young, Angela Richardson, John Glen, Laura Trott, Mark Spencer, Claire Coutinho, Kevin Hollinrake, Paul Maynard, Robert Jenrick, Bob Neil, Liam Fox, Mel Strive, Oliver Dowden, Simon Jupp, Bim Afolami, Simona Hoare, Louie French, Greg Hands, Ruth Edwards, Rebecca Pow, Andrew Murrison, Fay Jones, Peter Gibson, Helen Whately, Maria Caulfield, Craig Williams, Robert Goodwill, James Carlidge, Simon Hart, Gareth Davies, Siobhan Baillie, Garry Streeter, Laura Farris, Andrew Bowie, Alex Chalk, Victoria Prentis, Dominic Raab, Grant Shapps, Gavin Williamson, Lucy Frazer, Gillian Keegan, Steve Barclay
Penny Mordaunt – 25 backers
MPs to have declared their support include: John Lamont, Nicola Richards, Michael Fabricant, James Sunderland, Duncan Baker, Theo Clarke, Caroline Dineage, Andrea Leadsom, Kieran Mullan, Charles Walker, Alicia Kearns, Craig Tracey, Harriet Baldwin, Damian Collins, James Gray, Elliot Colburn, Caroline Ansell, Robbie Moore, George Freeman, Derek Thomas, Maria Miller, Sarah Atherton, Kate Griffiths, Bob Seely, David Davis
Tom Tugendhat – 20 backers
Damian Green, Aaron Bell, Jake Berry, Paul Holmes, Karen Bradley, John Stevenson, Robert Largan, Stephen Hammond, Robert Syms, Anne-Marrie Trevelyan, Mark Logan, Anne Marie Morris, Chris Green, Nickie Aiken, Damian Moore, Mark Pawsey, James Daly, Jo Gideon, Neil Hudson, Ben Spencer
Liz Truss - 19 backers
Alec Sherbrooke, Dehenna Davison, Wendy Morton, Vicky Ford, Jackie Doyle-Price, Julian Knight, Rob Butler, Chloe Smith, Dean Russell, Marcus Fysh, Darren Henry, Ranil Jayawardena, Simon Clarke, Therese Coffey, Kwasi Kwarteng, James Cleverly, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nadine Dorries, Mark Pritchard
Nadhim Zahawi - 14 backers
Jonathan Gullis, Maggie Throup, Paul Scully, Sara Britcliffe, Tobias Ellwood, Jack Brereton, David Johnston, Amanda Milling, Brandon Lewis, Michelle Donelan, Mark Fletcher, Mark Jenkinson, Jesse Norman, Maggie Throup, Ben Everitt
Kemi Badenoch – 14 backers
Lee Rowley, Lee Anderson, Eddie Hughes, Julia Lopez, Tom Hunt, Ben Bradley, Justin Tomlinson, Gareth Bacon, Caroline Johnson, Andrew Lewer, Neil O'Brien, Michael Gove, Leo Docherty, Alex Burghart
Jeremy Hunt - 14 backers
Philip Dunne, Steve Brine, Dan Poulter, Andrew Mitchell, Anthony Magnall, Crispin Blunt, Oliver Heald, Philip Davies, David Morris, Esther McVey, Peter Bottomley, Daniel Kaczynski, Jonathan Dangly, Paul Beresford
Suella Braverman – 12 backers
Desmond Swayne, Jason McCartney, Robin Millar, Henry Smith, Steve Baker, Julian Lewis, John Hayes, Richard Drax, Philip Hollobone, Danny Kruger, David Jones, Miriam Cates
