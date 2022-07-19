Tory party members care little about hitting ‘net zero’ carbon emissions by 2050 “because 90 per cent of them will be dead”, a Conservative MP says.

Chris Skidmore admitted a survey which put the climate emergency at the bottom of the list for the people who will choose the next prime minister is “rather depressing”.

But he said it could be turned around if the debate is recast – to ram home the need to take immediate action to bring down emissions, rather than by the middle of the century.

“They would say that because, when you cast the question as net zero by 2050, probably 90 per cent of them will be dead,” said Mr Skidmore, a campaigner for the legal commitment.

He told The Independent: “To many older party members, 2050 seems far away and they wonder whether they will be around in 28 years’ time.

“But it is a quick time in reality, because we need action straight away. People will die in the heatwave today when they would not have if their homes were insulated.

“So, what we need to do is recast the debate, the conversation, about net zero, then it would be a higher priority for our members,” the MP for Kingswood said.

The call comes amid growing alarm at how the Tory leadership debate is focusing on tax cuts and trans rights issues, rather than the climate – even as the nation boils.

Kemi Badenoch, one of four surviving contenders ahead of the fourth ballot of MPs, branded the 2050 net zero commitment “unilateral economic disarmament” and vowed to axe it if elected.

more follows