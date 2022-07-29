Tory leadership: Rishi Sunak attacks ‘left-wing agitators’ undermining traditions, as he faces likely defeat
Underdog had called for end to ‘division’ – but will now pledge to stamp out ‘woke nonsense’ of Equality Act
Rishi Sunak is launching a fierce attack on “left-wing agitators” undermining British history and traditions, as he tries to prevent a likely defeat in the Tory leadership race.
The former chancellor entered the contest arguing the country has “had enough of division”, in what was seen as a promise to dial down the culture wars of the Boris Johnson years
But, with Liz Truss set to win the race for No 10 according to polls of Tory members, Mr Sunak is switching tack – with a pledge to stamp out the “woke nonsense” he is blaming on Labour’s Equality Act.
Speaking in West Sussex, he will also pledge to protect the use of the words “women” and “mother”, linking it to his promise to protect the green belt from housebuilding.
“What’s the point in stopping the bulldozers in the green belt if we allow left-wing agitators to take a bulldozer to our history, our traditions and our fundamental values?” Mr Sunak will ask.
“Whether it’s pulling down statues of historic figures, replacing the school curriculum with anti-British propaganda, or rewriting the English language so we can’t even use words like ‘man’, ‘woman’ or ‘mother’ without being told we’re offending someone?”
He will claim he has “zero interest in fighting a so-called culture war”, arguing: “It’s not us who are the aggressors.”
But, Mr Sunak will add: “We are determined to end the brainwashing, the vandalism and the finger pointing.
“The worst offender in this regard is the 2010 Equality Act, conceived in the dog days of the last Labour government.
“It has been a Trojan horse that has allowed every kind of woke nonsense to permeate public life.”
The speech will echo the former chancellor’s marked shift to the right on other cultural issues, in an apparent attempt to appeal to the Conservative members who are deciding the contest.
His hardline immigration plan would cap the number of refugees allowed into the UK and withhold overseas aid from poor countries refusing to take back failed asylum seekers.
Mr Sunak also wants to double the number of foreign offenders deported and undermined his pitch as the “fiscally responsible” candidate with a U-turn on removing VAT from energy bills.
He was also ridiculed for telling the first party hustings that, despite Brexit, there is no need for any trade border between Britain and Northern Ireland.
Mr Sunak’s new plan would:
• Review the 2010 Equality Act and associated guidance – to “make sure ‘mothers’ and ‘women’ are not erased from public life”
• Strengthen guidance on Relationships and Sex Education in school – to ensure children are “shielded from inappropriate material”
• Amend the Public Sector Equality Duty – “putting a stop to practices such as no-platforming”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies