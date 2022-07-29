Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak is launching a fierce attack on “left-wing agitators” undermining British history and traditions, as he tries to prevent a likely defeat in the Tory leadership race.

The former chancellor entered the contest arguing the country has “had enough of division”, in what was seen as a promise to dial down the culture wars of the Boris Johnson years

But, with Liz Truss set to win the race for No 10 according to polls of Tory members, Mr Sunak is switching tack – with a pledge to stamp out the “woke nonsense” he is blaming on Labour’s Equality Act.

Speaking in West Sussex, he will also pledge to protect the use of the words “women” and “mother”, linking it to his promise to protect the green belt from housebuilding.

“What’s the point in stopping the bulldozers in the green belt if we allow left-wing agitators to take a bulldozer to our history, our traditions and our fundamental values?” Mr Sunak will ask.

“Whether it’s pulling down statues of historic figures, replacing the school curriculum with anti-British propaganda, or rewriting the English language so we can’t even use words like ‘man’, ‘woman’ or ‘mother’ without being told we’re offending someone?”

He will claim he has “zero interest in fighting a so-called culture war”, arguing: “It’s not us who are the aggressors.”

But, Mr Sunak will add: “We are determined to end the brainwashing, the vandalism and the finger pointing.

“The worst offender in this regard is the 2010 Equality Act, conceived in the dog days of the last Labour government.

“It has been a Trojan horse that has allowed every kind of woke nonsense to permeate public life.”

The speech will echo the former chancellor’s marked shift to the right on other cultural issues, in an apparent attempt to appeal to the Conservative members who are deciding the contest.

His hardline immigration plan would cap the number of refugees allowed into the UK and withhold overseas aid from poor countries refusing to take back failed asylum seekers.

Mr Sunak also wants to double the number of foreign offenders deported and undermined his pitch as the “fiscally responsible” candidate with a U-turn on removing VAT from energy bills.

He was also ridiculed for telling the first party hustings that, despite Brexit, there is no need for any trade border between Britain and Northern Ireland.

Mr Sunak’s new plan would:

• Review the 2010 Equality Act and associated guidance – to “make sure ‘mothers’ and ‘women’ are not erased from public life”

• Strengthen guidance on Relationships and Sex Education in school – to ensure children are “shielded from inappropriate material”

• Amend the Public Sector Equality Duty – “putting a stop to practices such as no-platforming”.