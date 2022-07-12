Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tory leadership hopefuls peddling ‘populist nonsense’ with tax cut promises, Ken Clarke says

Candidates are competing to promise vast tax cuts

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Tuesday 12 July 2022 10:57
Comments
<p>Former Chancellor Ken Clarke </p>

Former Chancellor Ken Clarke

(PA)

Tory leadership hopefuls should stop coming out with "populist nonsense" about tax cuts, Ken Clarke has said.

The former chancellor said he would love to see taxes coming down but that the economy was clearly not able to support them now.

It comes after would-be replacements for Boris Johnson unveiled pledge after pledge designed to woo Tory members.

Nadhim Zahawi, who took over as chancellor last week, on Monday said he would make £50 billion a year in tax cuts – as much as the entire budgets of the Ministry of Defence and Foreign Office.

Sajid Javid also said he would make £40 billion in tax cuts including taking 10p off the price of petrol, cutting income tax, and scrapping the recent rise in national insurance.

Recommended

Speaking on Monday night on the BBC's Newsnight programme Mr Clarke said:

"I would like to see tax cuts, of course I would, from the present extraordinary levels. But when the economy has been put into a state where you could responsibly afford them.

"Tough and difficult decisions are require right now, not more populist nonsense on top of what we've sometimes had already."

Other candidates like Penny Mordaunt and Tom Tugendhat have both said that tax cuts are important but that other economic reform measures are needed to stimulate growth.

Mr Zahawi insisted on Tuesday that cutting taxes “isn’t a fairytale” in a swipe at his leadership rival Rishi Sunak, as he set out his pitch to the Conservative membership.

UK government faces new boozy scandal as deputy whip quits

Show all 3

Mr Sunak said leadership required "honesty and responsibility, not fairytales" and said he would only cut taxes after getting inflation under control.

In March Mr Clarke, who served as chancellor from 1993 to 1997, branded Mr Sunak himself "reckless" for pledging to cut income tax three years in advance.

Recommended

In office the former chancellor himself prioritised low taxes and balanced budgets, cutting the basic rate of income tax from 25 per cent to 23 per cent, and also cut UK Government spending as a percentage of GDP and the budget deficit.

It was announced on Monday that the new leader of the Conservative party, to replace Boris Johnson ,would be announced on 5 September, after a hot summer of campaigning.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in