Tory leadership contest: Which candidates have pledged to publish tax returns?
Pledges come amid scrutiny on candidates’ financial affairs
The race to succeed Boris Johnson has begun in earnest with several of the candidates pledging significant tax cuts costing billions of pounds if they become the next Conservative leader.
The pledges have led to a former Tory chancellor, Lord Lamont, warning of the danger of the leadership race descending “into a sort of Dutch auction of tax cuts which are not necessarily affordable”.
But the contenders’ own financial affairs are also coming under increasing scrutiny, leading to some suggesting they will publish their tax returns if they proceed to the final two next week.
Nadhim Zahawi
Hitting out at what he described as “smears” over his tax affairs afterThe Independent reported his finances were being investigated by HMRC, the newly appointed chancellor has vowed to publish his tax returns annually if he makes the final two.
“If I am prime minister, I will publish them going forward,” he told Sky News, but suggested he would not publish those from previous years.
“I don’t think being retrospective is right. I was in business before, I came out of that, of course, now I’m in politics.”
Sajid Javid
The former health secretary, who has previously admitted holding non dom tax status for six years before he entered politics, suggested on BBC’s Sunday Morning programme that he would also publish his tax returns.
“I have no issue with tax return transparency,” he said. “I think if I get in the final two, the final two candidates should be quite open about their tax affairs”
Jeremy Hunt
The former cabinet minister Mr Hunt has also suggested he will publish his tax return if he progresses through the contest in the coming days.
“I am very happy if I proceed to the final two to publish my tax affairs if that’s what both candidates do, but I’m not going to speak for other candidates. I would have no problem doing so,” he told the BBC.
