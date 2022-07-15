When is the next Tory leadership vote?

Tory MPs have already voted twice in their leadership contest, and will soon be voting in their third round.

Under Conservative party rules, MPs will keep voting and eliminating the candidate with the least support until there are just two left.

Those final two will be put to the entire party membership in a head-to-head contest.

Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi were the fist two candidates eliminated in the first round of the contest, which took place on Wednesday 13th July.

Then on Thursday 14th July MPs held a second ballot, eliminating right-wing candidate Suella Braverman.

At each stage so far Rishi Sunak has topped the ballot, with Penny Mordaunt coming in second and Liz Truss third.

The other two candidates are Tom Tugendhat and Kemi Badenoch.

The next phase of the contest will take place on Monday 18th July, where a third ballot will be held to eliminate another candidate. Results are expected by 8pm.

UK government faces new boozy scandal as deputy whip quits Show all 3 1 /3 UK government faces new boozy scandal as deputy whip quits UK government faces new boozy scandal as deputy whip quits Spain NATO Summit Spain NATO Summit Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved UK government faces new boozy scandal as deputy whip quits Spain NATO Summit Spain NATO Summit Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved UK government faces new boozy scandal as deputy whip quits Spain NATO Summit Spain NATO Summit Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The fourth ballot will take place on Tuesday 19th, with results at 3pm, and the fifth ballot on Wednesday 20th, with results at 4pm.

There will then be two candidates left for members to vote on over the summer. Boris Johnson's successor will be announced on 5 September.