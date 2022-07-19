Tory leadership vote: The fourth round results in full

Conservative MPs have voted in the fourth round of their leadership contest, eliminating right-winger Kemi Badenoch from the race.
Former chancellor Rishi Sunak topped the ballot again with the backing of 118 MPs, while Portsmouth MP Penny Mordaunt beat Liz Truss for second place with 92 votes to 86.
But foreign secretary Ms Truss picked up more transfers from eliminated candidate Tom Tugendhat than Ms Mordaunt, gaining 15 votes to her opponent’s 10.
Mr Sunak gained three votes and Ms Badenoch just one.
The table after the third round looks like this:
Rishi Sunak - 118 votes
Penny Mordaunt - 92 votes
Liz Truss - 86 votes
The candidate eliminated is:
Kemi Badenoch - 5 votes
MPs are set to vote again and will continue to eliminate more candidates, until two just two remain.
The final two will be put to the wider rank-and-file Tory membership, who will elect the new leader – who will become Britain’s new prime minister.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies