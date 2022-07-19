Jump to content
Tory leadership vote: The fourth round results in full

How many MPs voted for each candidate and who will go through to the next round

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Tuesday 19 July 2022 15:08
Comments
(Independent)

Conservative MPs have voted in the fourth round of their leadership contest, eliminating right-winger Kemi Badenoch from the race.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak topped the ballot again with the backing of 118 MPs, while Portsmouth MP Penny Mordaunt beat Liz Truss for second place with 92 votes to 86.

But foreign secretary Ms Truss picked up more transfers from eliminated candidate Tom Tugendhat than Ms Mordaunt, gaining 15 votes to her opponent’s 10.

Mr Sunak gained three votes and Ms Badenoch just one.

The table after the third round looks like this:

Rishi Sunak - 118 votes

Penny Mordaunt - 92 votes

Liz Truss - 86 votes

The candidate eliminated is:

Kemi Badenoch - 5 votes

MPs are set to vote again and will continue to eliminate more candidates, until two just two remain.

The final two will be put to the wider rank-and-file Tory membership, who will elect the new leader – who will become Britain’s new prime minister.

