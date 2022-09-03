Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tory leadership timetable: When does voting close?

New prime minister will succeed Boris Johnson on Tuesday 6 September

Joe Sommerlad
Saturday 03 September 2022 08:16
Comments
Liz Truss refuses to say whether she will offer help with energy bills this winter

Britain’s next prime minister will be decided on Monday 5 September, when the Conservative Party leadership race finally draws to a close at 5pm, after eight weeks of bitter campaigning.

Either foreign secretary Liz Truss or former chancellor Rishi Sunak will succeed Boris Johnson in 10 Downing Street once the votes of the official Tory membership, believed to be just 170,000 people, have been counted and collated.

After seeing off challenges from the likes of Penny Mordaunt, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt and others, Ms Truss and Mr Sunak have spent August campaigning at 12 Tory hustings events across the country.

The contest has been highly divisive, occasionally personal and attracted plenty of criticism over the failure of both candidates to outline their plans for addressing an increasingly alarming cost of living crisis.

Despite enjoying an initial surge in support among MPs, Mr Sunak has subsequently seen his popularity fall away as many in the party ranks hold him responsponsible for Mr Johnson’s ousting at the start of July, leaving Ms Truss all but certain to win the day, at least according to the pollsters.

Recommended

Party members were sent their ballot papers between 1-5 August and have until 5pm on Friday 2 September to submit them, after which the voting closes and officials will spend the weekend totting up the results.

The winner will finally be announced in Westminster at approximately 12.30pm on Monday 5 September by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the party’s 1922 Committee of backbenchers.

The new leader-in-waiting will then be expected to spend that afternoon and evening finalising their choices for key Cabinet positions before Mr Johnson visits Her Majesty the Queen at Balmoral, her family home in the Scottish highlands, in order to formally tender his resignation as PM on Tuesday.

The winner, be that Ms Truss or Mr Sunak, will also visit the monarch and accept her formal invitation to form a government, after which both the outgoing and incoming PMs will be expected to address the nation, something that would ordinarily take place outside of 10 Downing Street.

With those niceties over, she or he will be expected to begin announcing their senior Cabinet appointments and hold meetings with senior civil servants so that they can be handed the nuclear codes and given updates on other key matters of national security.

Recommended

On Wednesday, with barely time to catch their breath, the winner will find themselves squaring up to Sir Keir Starmer at the dispatch box in the House of Commons for their first Prime Minister’s Questions at noon.

With the country’s economy in such dire straits and millions fretting over the exorbitant energy bills threatening to hit their doormats this autumn, the winner will certainly have to be ready to hit the ground running.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in