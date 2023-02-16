Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tory minister suggests banks sue Bank of England over strict regulations

Andrew Griffith made the suggestion in a discussion with banking representatives

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Thursday 16 February 2023 14:12
Comments
<p>The Bank of England is responsible for prudential financial regulation </p>

The Bank of England is responsible for prudential financial regulation

(AP)

A UK government minister has suggested banks could sue the Bank of England over strict financial regulations aimed at preventing another crash.

Andrew Griffith, the City minister, raised the prospect of legal action against the Basel 3.1 reforms during a discussion with banking representatives, the Bloomberg news agency reports.

The reforms will require banks to hold more capital to issue customer loans, and some are unhappy with the new requirements.

The changes were broadly agreed internationally but are being implemented by local regulators.

Some banks think the implementation taken by the Bank of England's regulator will put them at a competitive disadvantage to the EU.

Recommended

A Treasury source told the Independent: “The Minister recognises the PRA’s role as the independent regulator, and its responsibility for aligning the UK with strong international banking standards.

"As is usual, any concerns from the sector regarding implementation should be raised with the independent regulator directly."

The Treasury says the regulator's consultation on the new rules is ongoing and that firms should respond to it.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

People familiar with the discussion said the minister's comments came in response to concerns raised by the bank representatives at the meeting.

The Bank of England took over some financial regulation in 2013 with the establishment of its Prudential Regulation Authority, with a remit to ensure the financial system is on sound footing.

The aim of the Basel reforms is to avoid a repeat of the situation in the 2008 banking crisis where some banks held insufficient capital and got into trouble after borrowers began to default on highly leveraged loans.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in