Tory MP to appear in court after dog ‘chases deer’ in Richmond Park

A Tory MP is set to appear in court after his dog allegedly chased deer in Richmond Park.

Danny Kruger, who represents Devizes, in Wiltshire, is accused of allowing his Jack Russell to “chase, worry or injure a large herd of fallow deer” in the royal park on 20 March this year.

He was listed to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, however the case was adjourned in his absence until 24 May.

The 46-year-old, who is the son of Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith, could be fined up to £200 if found guilty of the offence under the Royal Parks and Other Open Spaces Regulations.

He reportedly got the dog, named Pebble, during the first coronavirus lockdown last year, according to The Sun.

Mr Kruger told the newspaper he managed to get his pet back on the lead quickly and that no animal was hurt during the incident.

The Royal Parks has strict rules about when and where visitors can walk their dogs.

Between May and early August, visitors are strongly advised not to walk their dogs in Richmond and Bushy parks, where about 300 deer can be born during the birthing season.

Tory MP Danny Kruger is the son of Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith (pictured centre) (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA Wire)

If this is not possible, owners must keep their pets on a lead at all times throughout the parks.

According to Royal Parks, there were 90 reported incidents of dogs chasing deer over the course of a year to April 2021.

Deer are instinctively fearful of dogs and doe often hide their young in bracken and long grass to conceal them from perceived predators.

Concern for their newborn means they may act defensively towards dogs and they have been known to give chase and attack, even if the dog is at a distance and not acting provocatively, according to Simon Richards, park manager for Richmond Park.

Mr Kruger was elected as MP for Devizes and worked as Boris Johnson’s political secretary before the general election.

He also previously worked as David Cameron's speechwriter while he was leader of the opposition.