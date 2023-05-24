Speaker kicks Tory MP out of Commons during PMQs: ‘I’ve warned you before’

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An irate Lindsay Hoyle kicked a Tory MP out of the House of Commons during prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, telling him: “I’m not having it.”

The Commons speaker – apparently angered by yelling from the government benches – told Peterborough MP Paul Bristow to leave the chamber just four minutes into proceedings.

Mr Hoyle had already had to pause proceedings twice in the first three minutes of PMQs to ask MPs to stop shouting during the exchange between prime minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer.

“Order, order. Mr Bristow, I think you’re going to be leaving. I’m asking you to leave now, because otherwise I’ll name you.

“I’m not having it, and I’ve warned you before. It’s the same people,” he said.

Turning to the opposition benches he said: “And the same will happen on this side”.

The threat to “name” the MP is parliamentary language for formally disciplining a politician – possibly resulting in their suspension.

Mr Bristow worked as a lobbyist before becoming an MP in 2019 and now sits on the Commons health select committee.

The Commons speaker has previously criticised MPs for shouting during debates and says it reflects poorly on parliamentary proceedings and is unpopular with the public.

Earlier this month he turned his ire on trade secretary Kemi Badenoch, asking her: “Do you think you’re speaking to?” after she gave an apparently dismissive response to his concerns about the government’s approach to dealing with parliament.