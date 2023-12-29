Struggling children are ‘products of crap parents’, Tory MP claims

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Conservative MP has sparked outrage after saying children who struggle are the “products of crap parents”.

The Tory MP for Bury North James Daly was accused of “insulting” parents after the controversial remarks about families in his northern constituency.

Mr Daly stressed the importance of “stability” offered by the family unit as he outlined what the New Conservatives – a right-wing group of backbenchers – stands for.

“I think New Conservatives represent very much working-class conservatism,” the red wall MP told the i.

“We’re not a strange right-wing sect. It’s just people who want to give people the best chance to succeed and thrive in life. When you think about the family, it’s about stability.”

The Tory MP said: “Most of the kids who struggle in Bury are the products of crap parents, and so what do we do to try to address that issue?”

“On the left it would just be we’ll throw money at this and hope something sticks, somebody like me thinks about this more fundamentally,” he added.

James Frith, Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Bury North, said the comments were “insulting”.

The challenger, looking to overturn a majority of just 105, said: “It is revealing to see how little James Daly thinks of his own constituents. Rather than insulting the parenting skills of people in Bury, he should look closer to home.

“Over the last 13 years the Conservatives have failed to grow our economy, protect our public services or provide opportunities for young people in Bury and across the UK.”

The New Conservatives – chaired by Danny Kruger and Miriam Cates – have become one of the most influential group on the Tory right.

Believed to have support of around 20 to 30 MPs from the 2017 and 2019 intake, they have pushed Rishi Sunak to crack down on net migration levels and introduce an even tougher version of his Rwanda deportation plan.

The group are among the right-wing rebels set to cause Mr Sunak headaches in the new year by put down amendments to the Rwanda bill to stop all European Court of Human Rights injunctions and block appeals.

The New Conservatives have also pushed a so-called “family values” message, with Ms Cates urging the government to use the tax and benefit system to encourage mothers to stay at home.