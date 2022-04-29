Conservative MP Neil Parish suspended after accusations of watching porn in Commons
MP Neil Parish has had the Conservative whip suspended while he is being investigated for allegedly watching pornography in the Commons chamber.
A spokesperson for the chief whip said: “Having spoken to the chief whip this afternoon, Neil Parish MP is reporting himself to the Standards Committee of the House of Commons.
“Mr Parish has been suspended from the Conservative party whip pending the outcome of that investigation”
