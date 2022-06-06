Tory MP accused of rape can vote in Boris Johnson no-confidence ballot

A Tory MP who has been accused of rape will be allowed to take part in Boris Johnson’s no-confidence vote.

It was revealed last month that an unnamed male politician, in his 50s, had been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault and released on bail.

Tory chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris told the MP to stay away from Parliament but he was not suspended by the Conservative Party.

Despite the allegations levelled against the MP, he will be allowed to vote through a proxy, if he wishes, because he is not allowed to come onto the Westminster estate.

However, Tory MPs without the whip - which means they are not a current member of the parliamentary party - such as Rob Roberts and Daniel Warburton will not be able to vote.

Labour MP Jess Phillips tweeted: “So current Tory MP accused of rape can vote by proxy, because whip hasn’t been lost. Just the sort you want to have confidence in you. Beggars can’t be choosers I guess.”

Prime minister Boris Johnson, pictured during a meeting with the prime minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, is facing a serious leadership crisis (PA Wire)

The MP accused of sexual offences was also detained by police on suspicion of indecent assault, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.

The Metropolitan Police said officers received a report in January 2020 relating to alleged sexual offences committed in London between 2002 and 2009. The investigation is ongoing, led by officers from the Met’s central specialist crime team.

Tory MPs are set to vote on Monday evening to decide Mr Johnson’s fate after major concerns about the direction of the government, his leadership style and the multiple lockdown-busting parties in No 10 revealed in the media and in Sue Gray’s bombshell inquiry report.

The secret ballot will take place at Westminster between 6pm and 8pm, with the result announced at 9pm.