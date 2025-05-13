Tory MP Patrick Spencer charged with sexual assaults at Groucho Club

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Tory MP has been charged with two counts of sexual assault at a posh London private members club.

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Patrick Spencer has been charged over the alleged incidents which are said to have happened at central London’s Groucho Club in August 2023.

Senior Conservatives have already told The Independent that if a by-election is called the seat is likely to fall to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

A Tory spokesman said: “The Conservative Party believes in integrity and high standards. We have taken immediate action. Patrick Spencer MP has been suspended from the Conservative Party, and the whip withdrawn, with immediate effect.

“The Conservative Party cannot comment further on an ongoing legal case.”

He had been told by Tory whips to stay away from the parliamentary estate while inquiries were ongoing.

The Metropolitan Police said Mr Spencer was interviewed at a London police station in March over the incidents, relating to two separate women.

open image in gallery Patrick Spencer is the Tory MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich ( UK Parliament )

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on June 16. His charge was authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) following a review by its special crime division, which handles complex and sensitive cases.

Head of the CPS special crime and counter-terror division Frank Ferguson said: “Following a review of the evidence provided by the Metropolitan Police Service, we have authorised two counts of sexual assault against Patrick Spencer MP.

“The charges follow two alleged incidents involving two separate women at the Groucho Club in central London in August 2023.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are now active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Mr Spencer, 37, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 16 June 2025.

Mr Spencer is the son of Michael Spencer, a billionaire Conservative peer and founder of finance firm NEX Group.

Lord Spencer was Tory treasurer between 2006 and 2007, having donated millions of pounds to the party, and was awarded a peerage by Boris Johnson in 2020.

Mr Spencer was first elected to Parliament last year with a majority of 4,290. Prior to entering Parliament, he worked in finance for a private equity firm chaired by his father, IPGL.

He later took a job at the Centre for Social Justice think thank and then becoming a senior adviser at the Department for Education.

He made his maiden speech in the Commons in July last year during a debate on the MPs' code of conduct relating to second jobs, during which he said the "most important thing to the people across my constituency" was "restoring a sense of moral probity and public spiritedness to our political system".

Under changes approved by the Commons last year, MPs face being barred from attending Parliament if they are arrested for serious sexual or violent offences.

A risk assessment panel appointed by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle considers cases and can decide on a range of measures including exclusion from the Parliamentary estate and a ban on Commons-funded travel, although its conclusions are kept confidential.