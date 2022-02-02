Who are the 12 Tory MPs calling for Boris Johnson to quit?

Boris Johnson is battling to save his premiership after several more Conservatives announced they had lost faith in the prime minister and called on him to quit.

Backbench MPs Tobias Ellwood, Anthony Mangnall and Gary Streeter said they had joined rebel colleagues by sending a letter of no-confidence to 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady.

A dozen Conservative MPs have said they have submitted letters to Sir Graham or have publicly called on Mr Johnson to quit in the wake of the partygate scandal.

However, 54 MPs’ letters are needed to trigger a confidence vote in Mr Johnson. A majority of Tory MPs (around 180) must then vote against the PM before a leadership contest can take place to find his replacement.

So who exactly has called for Mr Johnson to quit? As the rebellion grows, The Independent looks at the rebels who have declared their position.

Gary Streeter, MP for South West Devon

Announcing he had sent in his letter on no-confidence, Mr Streeter said he could “reconcile the pain and sacrifice of the vast majority of the British public during lockdown with the attitude and activities of those working in Downing Street”.

Anthony Mangnall, MP for Totnes

The backbencher has submitted a no-confidence letter – saying Mr Johnson’s “actions and mistruths are overshadowing the extraordinary work of so many excellent ministers and colleagues”.

Tobias Ellwood, MP for Bournemouth East

The defence committee chair said it was “just horrible” for Tory MPs to defend partygate in public, and suggested Mr Johnson should “take a grip” of the situation by calling a vote of confidence in himself. Mr Ellwood has submitted a no-confidence letter.

Peter Aldous, MP for Waveney

Mr Aldous said he had submitted a letter to the 1922 Committee “after a great deal of soul-searching” – saying a new leader would be in “the best interests of the country, the government and the Conservative Party”.

Andrew Mitchell, MP for Sutton Coldfield

The former minister told the Commons Mr Johnson “no longer enjoys my support”, and later said the partygate scandal was corroding the Tory party “like battery acid”.

David Davis, MP for Haltemprice and Howden

Although the former minister has not said whether he has submitted a letter, he stood up in the Commons and quoted Leo Amery telling Neville Chamberlain, “In the name of God – go”.

Sir Roger Gale, MP for North Thanet

The veteran backbencher became the first Tory to announce that he had submitted a letter of no-confidence in mid-December. Sir Roger has since described Mr Johnson as a “dead man walking”.

Andrew Bridgen, MP for North West Leicestershire

Mr Bridgen said in mid-January that he had submitted a no-confidence letter with a “heavy heart”, saying he had “lost his moral authority to lead” over Downing Street parties.

Douglas Ross, Scottish Tory leader, MP for Moray and MSP

Ross called on Mr Johnson to step down in mid-January, saying: “I don’t think he can continue as leader.” He said he had submitted a no-confidence letter. His position was backed by dozens of MSPs in Scotland, but not by other Scottish MPs.

Caroline Nokes, MP for Romsey and Southampton North

The former minister said Mr Johnson and the partygate scandal was “damaging the entire Conservative brand”, describing him as a “liability” as she called on him to quit. The Independent understands Ms Nokes has submitted a letter.

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham

Mr Loughton said Mr Johnson’s resignation was “the only way to bring this whole unfortunate episode to an end” – calling the PM’s position over partygate “untenable.”

William Wragg, MP for Hazel Grove

The vice-chair of the 1922 Committee has been scathing about Downing Street parties and has called on Mr Johnson to quit. Mr Wragg also claimed the whips had threatened and tried to “blackmail” rebels considering a move against Mr Johnson.