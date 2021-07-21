A Commons watchdog has found five Conservative MPs breached the code of conduct and attempted to “improperly” influence a judge involved in a case against their disgraced former colleague Charlie Elphicke.

Mr Elphicke, the former Tory MP for Dover, was jailed for two years in September 2020 for sexually assaulting two women.

Natalie Elphicke, Sir Roger Gale, Adam Holloway, Bob Stewart and Theresa Villiers were all accused of seeking special treatment for Mr Elphicke after providing a signed letter to the judge using Commons stationery.

The Commons Committee on Standards said the character references sent by the members “were an attempt improperly to influence judicial proceedings” – finding they had breached the code of conduct for MPs.

The committee recommended that three of the MPs – Ms Elphicke, Sir Roger and Ms Villiers – be suspended from the Commons for one day. It also said Mr Holloway and Mr Stewart should apologise to the House.

Released on Wednesday, the standards watchdog’s report added: “Such egregious behaviour is corrosive to the rule of law and, if allowed to continue unchecked, could undermine public trust in the independence of judges.”

The committee’s findings follow an investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Kathryn Stone – who found that the five MPs “had attempted to interfere in a judicial process”.

The most senior judge in England and Wales also criticised the group for seeking to influence a judge in Mr Elphicke’s case.

The office of the Lord Chief Justice for England and Wales said their move was “without regard for the separation of powers or the independence of the judiciary”.

Labour had accused the group of five politicians of believing they deserved to be treated differently from others, saying it was “one rule for Tory MPs and another for everyone else”.

Mr Elphicke was given a two-year prison sentence in 2020 after he was convicted of three sexual assaults on two younger women.

Ms Elphicke won the Dover constituency for the Conservatives at the 2019 general election after her estranged husband had stepped down following charges.