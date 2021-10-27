Masks have been made mandatory again for staff in parliament except MPs – sparking accusations that politicians are behaving as if they are “above the rules”.

The Commons authorities have updated Covid guidance to say all staff, visitors and media must cover their faces to combat the upsurge in cases.

But it remains up to each MP whether they choose to wear a mask or not. Conservative MPs have come in for heaviest criticism, having largely ditched face coverings in recent months.

The FDA union for civil servants said elected representatives were acting as if they were “above” the rules that everyone else on the parliamentary estate has to follow.

The union’s national officer Jawad Raza told The Independent: “This isn’t about politics, it’s about the health and well-being of others in the workplace. It’s high time MPs stop this reckless behaviour.”

Mr Raza added: “This has never been more important than on Budget day, when hundreds of MPs and parliamentary staff will pack into the chamber with no room for social distancing.”

New guidance in advance of Rishi Sunak’s Budget speech on Wednesday said that “all face-to-face meetings with colleagues should be avoided, unless there is a business need”.

The memo said the change was “due to recent increases in Covid-19 across the country” and added that the “highly fluid” would be reviewed on 4 November.

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg was condemned for saying last week that Tory MPs do not need to wear masks in parliament because with they have “a more convivial, fraternal spirit” than other parties.

MPs have pointed to the fact that they are not employed by the Commons authorities, unlike staff and contractors, so cannot be forced to wear masks.

The Prospect union, which represents workers in parliament, said the situation with face coverings was “ludicrous” and accused MPs of appearing to “pretend that the pandemic is over”.

Garry Graham, deputy general secretary, said: “It’s welcome that House authorities are finally catching on to what unions have been saying, that it’s too early to relax.

He added: “But we’re still left in the ludicrous situation where MPs do as they please on masks while everyone else does the right thing.”

Tory MPs been encouraged by senior party figures in recent days to wear masks for the Budget. The Conservatives’ vice chairman Andrew Bowie also said MPs had “a responsibility to set the tone and set an example”.