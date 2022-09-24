Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conservative MPs have rounded on the government after a Treasury minister described criticism of plans to give high earners a tax cut during a cost of living crisis as the “politics of envy”.

Furious fellow Tory MPs hit out at the comment by Chris Philp, the chief secretary to the Treasury, just hours after the chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced he was scrapping the highest rate of tax, paid by those earning more than £150,000 a year.

Mr Kwarteng was accused of betting on trickle-down economics after he unveiled a total of £45bn-worth of tax cuts alongside massively increased borrowing.

As well as abolishing the top 45p rate of income tax, he reversed the rise in national insurance and dumped a planned rise in corporation tax in a drive to boost economic growth.

But sterling fell to its lowest level since in 37 years amid concerns over borrowing and whether the plans would be enough to stimulate growth.

Defending the help for high earners, Mr Philp said the government was offering tax cuts to everyone.

"We’re going to do what’s right for the whole country. That means reducing taxes for everybody, low earners but also high earners.

"We’re going to do what’s right, we’re going to get growth delivered. And we’re not going to sort of worry about the politics of envy, or the optics of it," he said.

One former cabinet minister, who supported Ms Truss during her leadership contest, described the Mr Philp’s comment as “not sensible”.

Another former minister said his remarks were a “crisis” for the government and that the chief secretary to the Treasury was “one of the less brilliant appointments – and the bar is set low already”.

One of those who criticised the plan was Conservative former cabinet minister Julian Smith, who said: "This huge tax cut for the very rich at a time of national crisis and real fear and anxiety amongst low-income workers and citizens is wrong." Labour accused Mr Kwarteng and prime minister Liz Truss of gambling with people’s finances in "casino economics" and said the "trickle-down" approach will leave the next generation worse off.

Analysis of the mini-budget by Resolution Foundation think tank said "only the very richest households" would see their incomes grow as a result of the tax cuts.

Overall, the package would do nothing to stop more than two million people falling below the poverty line, it added.

It found that the wealthiest 5 per cent of the population would see their incomes grow, by 2 per cent, next year, while the other 95 per cent will get poorer as the cost-of-living crisis continues.

Another highly respected think tank, the Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS), also said only those with incomes above £155,000 would be net beneficiaries because of a series of tax policies announced by the Conservatives over the current Parliament.

IFS director Paul Johnson told BBC Breakfast: "If you’ve got less than about £150,000 a year coming in, if you’re part of the 99% with less than £150,000 coming in, then you’re still going to be worse off as a result of tax changes coming in over the next two or three years."

Mr Johnson has also warned the Bank of England is likely to further hike rates in response to the mini-budget.The government has argued that the measures are necessary to help drive economic growth.

As he prepared for this announce conference in Liverpool to get underway, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: "Tory casino economics is gambling the mortgages and finances of every family in the country."

His deputy Angela Rayner earlier warned that trickle-down economics “doesn’t work” and “will make the next generation worse off".