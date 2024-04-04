Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former foreign minister Sir Alan Duncan is being investigated by Tory chiefs after he said pro-Israel “extremists” in the party should be kicked out because they refused to support international law.

Sir Alan said ex-cabinet minister Lord Eric Pickles and Tory peer Lord Stuart Polak, both members of the powerful Conservative Friends of Israel (CFI) organisation, should both be thrown out of the party.

The CFI was being used to ‘exercise the interests of another country’ by lobbying for Israel, said Sir Alan.

He also branded Michael Gove, Oliver Dowden, Suella Braverman, Robert Jenrick and Priti Patel ‘extremists’ for failing to denounce unlawful Israeli settlements on Palestinian land.

The Conservative Party responded by launching an inquiry into Sir Alan’s comments which could lead to him having the Party whip withdrawn.

Conservative MP Andrew Percy said Mr Duncan’s comments were “ridiculous” and accused him of risking “fuelling Jew hate here in the UK”.

A defiant Sir Alan said the decision to investigate him over accusations he used “antisemitic tropes” could prove “dangerously harmful” to the party’s reputation.

The row erupted a day after Sir Alan, who stepped down as an MP in 2017, launched an outspoken attack on Israel in an article in the Independent in which he argued it could no longer be considered an ally by the UK.

Sir Alan Duncan is under investigation by the Conservative Party ( Getty Images )

It also followed an article in the Independent by leading political pundit Peter Oborne who said the CFI had far too much power in the Conservative Party.

He then he used an appearance on LBC to call for Mr Tugendhat to be sacked for “not believing in international law”.

Sir Alan, who served as a Conservative minister between 2010 and 2019, cited Mr Tugendhat’s past condemnation of the United Nations Security Council for criticising Israel’s settlements policy.

“Now, that may have been some years ago, but he’s never removed that, he’s never changed his view,” Sir Alan added.

And he said: “How can you have a security minister in the British government, who does not believe in international law, when all this is going on? I think he [Tom Tugendhat] should be sacked.”

In the extraordinary interview, Sir Alan also said Lord Polak is “exercising the interests of another country, not that of the parliament in which he sits”.

And he said the peer and Lord Pickles are “the sort of Laurel and Hardy who should be pushed out together”.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews said Sir Alan had effectively “accused two Conservative peers, one of whom is Jewish, of dual loyalties”.

It said: “This is disgraceful; we understand the Conservatives have opened an investigation into Sir Alan’s conduct, and we believe the party should consider whether his position as a party member is tenable.”

Rishi Sunak is under mounting pressure to suspend arms sales to Israel ( The Sun )

Conservative Friends of Israel vice-chairman, Tory MP Andrew Percy, said: “Alan Duncan is a ridiculous character and accusing a Jewish parliamentarian of working for Israel at a time of record levels of antisemitism not only puts that individual in danger but also risks fuelling Jew hate here in the UK. It is a reckless, ignorant and dangerous comment.”

He urged Sir Alan to remember Hamas “raped, butchered and murdered innocent civilians” on 7 October and said supporting Israel is “standing up to a terrorist rape and death cult”.

The row erupted a day after Sir Alan wrote for The Independent that the killing of seven aid workers in Gaza is a “tipping point” for Israel’s international reputation and Britain should reconsider whether the country is an “ally”.

He condemned Israel’s killing of seven aid workers - three of whom were British - as “merciless”.

Calling for the suspension of arms sales to Israel, Sir Alan said: “By annexing the West Bank, breaking international law, and now appearing to want to destroy Gaza as a place fit for humans, it is betraying the enlightened principles of its founders, and is not in any way behaving as a democracy should.

“We should salute our aid heroes by devoting our efforts to securing a Palestinian state. In the meantime, all responsible governments must urgently assess whether they can any longer regard Israel as an ally.”

A CCHQ source said: “Following his comments on LBC this morning, Alan Duncan has been informed that he is under investigation by the party. These investigations generally take a couple of weeks and can result in expulsion.”