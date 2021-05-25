Conservatives apologise to victims ‘hurt by’ Islamophobia and racism in party

The Conservatives have apologised to victims of Islamophobia and racism in the party, after a report criticised “anti-Muslim sentiment”.

Amanda Milling, the party’s co-chair, said it was accepting “all the recommendations” made by the long-awaited inquiry by Professor Swaran Singh.

“On behalf of the Conservative Party I would like to apologise to anyone who has been hurt by discriminatory behaviour of others or failed by our system,” she said.

Ms Milling promised to publish our plan to implement the recommendations for overhauling how racism complaints are handled “in six weeks’ time”

“It is clear that there have been failings in our complaints process and we will begin work on implementing the recommendations set out by the investigation,” she added.