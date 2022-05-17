Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape banned from parliament

A Conservative MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault.

The unnamed MP has been asked not to attend parliament while a police investigation is ongoing.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “In January 2020, the Met received a report relating to alleged sexual offences having been committed between 2002 and 2009.

“The offences are alleged to have occurred in London.

“An investigation is ongoing, led by officers from Central Specialist Crime.

“A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office. He remains in custody.”

The MP has been asked by the whips to stay away from parliament while the police investigate.

The arrest comes just weeks after Westminster was rocked by another round of ‘Pestminster’ allegations against sitting MPs.

A Tory MP Neil Parish resigned after he admitted he had watched pornography in the Commons chamber.

There were also reports that three cabinet ministers were among 56 MPs said to be accused of sexual misconduct and referred to parliament’s sleaze watchdog.

The Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS), was set up in the wake of the #MeToo movement and after a previous round of allegations against parliamentarians, during which the name ‘Pestminster’ was coined.

A Conservative whips office spokesperson said: “The Chief Whip has asked that the MP concerned does not attend the Parliamentary Estate while an investigation is ongoing. Until the conclusion of the investigation we will not be commenting further.”