Majority of Tory voters now want Johnson to quit, YouGov poll suggests

The majority of Conservative voters and two thirds of Britons think Boris Johnson should resign as prime minister after a series of high-profile government resignations shook his premiership, a poll has found.

The snap survey published by YouGov on Tuesday night revealed that 54 per cent of Tory voters were in favour of Mr Johnson stepping down, while 33 per cent said he should remain.

The pollster said it was the first time that the number calling for him to leave had been higher those who want him to stay.

Meanwhile, the number of Britons who were in favour of Mr Johnson resigning reached a record high, at 69 per cent.

It comes as Mr Johnson faces the biggest leadership crisis of his premiership after Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid resigned as health secretary.

The twin resignations came in the wake of No 10 ‘s bodged handling of the row over scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

A humiliating apology from the prime minister was unable to prevent the departure of two senior ministers and potential leadership rivals, with both writing incendiary resignation letters.

Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding: “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

Nadhim Zahawi was promoted to be the new chancellor, with universities minister Michelle Donelan taking his place as education secretary.

Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.

He was replaced as health secretary by Steve Barclay, the prime minister’s chief of staff.

By the skin of his teeth, Mr Johnson survived a confidence vote last month which saw almost 150 of his own MPs try to force him from the helm of the Conservative party.

And Tory backbencher Andrew Bridgen has today warned the PM that the backbench 1922 Committee will “deal” with his leadership.

Mr Bridgen said: “The portcullis is the emblem of our Parliament, it is the last defence of our democracy.

“The 1922 committee will deal with this turbulent prime minister, it’s what it was created for.”