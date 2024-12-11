Starmer faces wave of strikes as union discontent spreads over pay rise caps

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Strike threats by the unions representing teachers and nurses have been joined by other public sector workers as disquiet over a cap on pay rises increases.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) general secretary Matt Wrack, a former Trades Union Congress (TUC) president, has made it clear that his members could also go out on strike if demands for a 5 per cent pay settlement are not met next year.

Unions representing teachers and nurses are upset at the plans to only award their members 2.8 per cent next year as chancellor Rachel Reeves tries to keep a handle on ballooning public spending.

Already the chancellor has put up taxes by £40 billion in her first Budget and she has now told departments they need to find 5 per cent of savings.

She has warned that there must be an overall zero rise in spending by departments with priorities for new money coming in the six milestones outlined in Keir Starmer’s “Plan for Change.”

But while the FBU does not have the same pay review body arrangement which nurses and doctors have, Mr Wrack told The Independent that he is not ruling out strike action if demands are not met.

He said: “I do not want to go on strike. I do not want to see strikes in the fire service but we have to have that right and we have to be prepared to do so if we can’t resolve things or if we are attacked in some way.”

Meanwhile, the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union which represents Britain’s civil servants has also sent a shot across the bows for Starmer’s government.

It also has different pay review arrangements to the government but is unhappy at the prospect of pay constraint and potential redundancies.

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “Although our members aren’t directly covered by the Pay Review Body, this is not a good sign if it is the shape of things to come.

“The prime minister won't achieve his aim of boosting people's living standards without boosting workers' pay. Years of pay freezes and pay caps, which have seen real incomes tumble throughout the public sector, were a major contributor to flatlining growth.

"The prime minister says that economic growth is the number one mission of his government. Pay restoration is part of the solution.”

The issues have become more heated after the government backed down with junior doctors and train drivers giving them bumper pay offers to help equalise pay levels from before the banking collapse in 2008.