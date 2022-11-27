Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Public sector pay rises in line with soaring inflation are “unaffordable”, cabinet minister Mark Harper has said, raising the chances of a winter of strikes going ahead.

The transport secretary said on Sunday there “simply isn’t the money” to meet the demands of NHS nurses and other public sector staff, as he also denied blocking a pay deal for rail workers.

Nurses are set to stage their first-ever UK-wide strike before Christmas, as they join transport, postal workers and uninversity workers on the picket lines in disputes over pay and conditions.

“Inflation matching or inflation busting pay rises are unaffordable,” Mr Harper told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme.

He added: “I think we want to try and give all the workers in the public sector who work very hard decent pay rises, but they can’t be inflation-busting pay rises. There simply isn’t the money to pay for those given the context.”

Mr Harper also rejected claims by RMT union boss Mick Lynch that the government was blocking a deal for rail workers. “I didn’t block anything, and it’s not in my interests to block anything,” he told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

Mr Lynch has reflected on “positive” talks with Mr Harper last week ahead of a fresh round of planned 48 hour train strikes starting 13 – 14 December, but warned “warm words” are not enough to bring about a resolution.

The transport secretary hinted that the mandate for negotiations in the rail pay dispute could change – saying it was vital for rail operators to get reforms out of any pay rise deal.

“[Rail operators] will have ability to reach deal, but we have to have reform package negotiated, because it’s only that, that throws up the savings. I don’t have bottomless pit of taxpayers’ money to throw at problem,” said Mr Harper.

Nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are set to strike on 15 and 20 December month, the biggest walkout in the history of the health service – with Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members believed to be asking for a 17% pay boost.

Arguing that in was vital to keep pay increases under control in a bid to tackle inflation, Mr Harper said the economic challenge faced by the UK was “made in Russia”, despite the calamatous mini-Budget which added to public debt levels.

Labour’s Lisa Nandy said the government should be “moving heaven and earth” to avert a winter of strikes, though she would not say whether Keir Starmer’s party backed public sector pay rises in line with inflation.

Asked about Mr Harper’s “unaffordable” comments, she told Sky News: “They’re unaffordable because of 12 years of Tory government and 44 days in which Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng crashed the economy.”

The cabinet minister also rejected a call for a national inquiry into misogyny and racism in the workplace after the damning review into London Fire Brigade (LFB).

“Frankly they were absolutely appalling,” he said, adding: “That inquiry was triggered by a specific case, of the tragic suicide of someone who took their own life as a result of bullying – I don’t know any similar examples of elsewhere.”

Nazir Afzal, former chief crown prosecutor for the North West who led the LFB review, said people who work in the NHS, the BBC and police forces have raised “serious concerns” about racism and misogyny.

Pressed on the possibility of more inquiries, Mr Harper said: “I don’t think you want every organisation in the entire country when there hasn’t been a specific event to be setting up inquiries all over the place.”