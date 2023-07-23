Tories deny claims of new laws to ban children from changing gender at school

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The government has rejected a claim that it is drawing up plans for new legislation that would ban children from changing gender at school.

Kemi Badenoch dismissed reports that such laws were being drafted in Downing Street, describing them as "a legally incoherent, silly season story".

It comes ahead of plans by the government to consult on draft guidance to schools in England regarding children changing their gender.

Equalities minister Ms Badenoch said last week that she "can't go into specifics" about the plan at this stage, but has hinted that schools may be told to tell parents if students are questioning their gender.

Responding to an article in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper headlined "No 10 drafts laws to ban children from changing gender in school", which has now been taken offline, Ms Bandenoch said:

"This is a legally incoherent, silly season story. It hasn’t come from anyone in my departments or No10 working on equalities policy.

"I know there’s much interest in this area but pls wait for facts. If it isn’t coming directly from me, its probably not accurate!"

The report says officials were preparing legislation for inclusion in the King’s Speech.

The Independent approached the Government Equalities Office, which the minister leads, for clarity on which claims in the article Ms Badenoch was rejecting, but a spokesperson the department said did not want into get into detail about the planned guidance.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 / 50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 23 July 2023 People enjoying the weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset PA UK news in pictures 21 July 2023 Newly elected Labour MP Keir Mather (left), with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at Selby football club, North Yorkshire, after winning the Selby and Ainsty by-election PA UK news in pictures 18 July 2023 Tony Blair (left) speaks with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change's Future of Britain Conference in central London PA UK news in pictures 17 July 2023 David Barber, the King’s Swan Marker, examines a swan during the annual census of the swan population along sections of the River Thames Reuters UK news in pictures 16 July 2023 Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz holds the winner’s trophy after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during their men’s singles final tennis match on the last day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 15 July 2023 Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur is interviewed in the Media Theatre in the Broadcast Centre after her defeat in the final of the Ladies’ Singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London PA Wire UK news in pictures 13 July 2023 His Majesty The King’s Coronation Ensemble and Her Majesty The Queen’s Coronation Ensemble, during a photo call for the new Coronation display for the summer opening of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace. PA UK news in pictures 12 July 2023 Beavers are released by the National Trust at Wallington estate in Northumberland in a project to improve local biodiversity and mitigate the effects of climate change PA UK news in pictures 11 July 2023 People hug as they admire Submergence inside Propyard, Bristol, where a 20,000 sq ft immersive art installation, curated by art collective Squidsoup, titled Beyond Submergence, is being exhibited PA UK news in pictures 10 July 2023 Tracy Seven with a Beef Shorthorn as she prepares her cattle ahead of the Great Yorkshire Show at the Showground in Harrogate, which opens to the public on Tuesday. PA UK news in pictures 9 July 2023 Mark Wood, right, celebrates with Chris Woakes, left after England won the third test match in the series AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 8 July 2023 Zharnel Hughes of Shaftesbury celebrates after winning the Men’s 100m Final at the UK Athletics Championships at Manchester Regional Arena Getty UK news in pictures 7 July 2023 Andy Murray of Great Britain plays a backhand against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the Men's Singles second round match during day five of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Getty UK news in pictures 6 July 2023 Queen Camilla during a visit to Lochcarron of Scotland at the Waverley textile mill in Selkirk, in the Scottish Borders, as part of the first Holyrood Week since the King's coronation. PA UK news in pictures 5 July 2023 Anti-monarchy protesters hold placards near the St Giles’ Cathedral on the day of the National Service of Dedication and Thanksgiving for Britain’s King Charles, in Edinburgh Reuters UK news in pictures 4 July 2023 Andy Murray celebrates break point against Ryan Peniston in their men’s singles first round match at Wimbledon Getty UK news in pictures 3 July 2023 A cigar smoked by Winston Churchill, which is expected to fetch £600-800 is pictured on his statue in Westerham, Kent PA UK news in pictures 2 July 2023 England’s Ben Stokes hits a six off the bowling of Australia’s Josh Hazlewood during the last day of the second Ashes test at Lords Cricket Ground in London Action Images via Reuters UK news in pictures 1 July 2023 Pata Yamaha Prometeon rider Toprak Razgatiloglu followed by Aruba.It Racing - Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista (right) during the World SBK race 1 on day two of the FIM Superbike World Championship 2023 at Donington Park, Derby PA UK news in pictures 30 June 2023 Rembrandt Harmensz’s Portrait of Jan Willemsz, van der Pluym and Jaapgen Carels is held by gallery staff, during a photo call for highlights from the forthcoming Classic Week Sales, at Christie’s, London. PA UK news in pictures 29 June 2023 A visitor walks through a part of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s installation “You, Me and The Balloons” during a preview ahead of the start of the Manchester International Festival Reuters UK news in pictures 28 June 2023 England player Jonny Bairstow carries a “Just Stop Oil” pitch invader during day one of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s Cricket Ground Getty UK news in pictures 27 June 2023 A Dolly Parton impersonator banned from Facebook protests outside the offices of parent company Meta in King’s Cross, London, as part of their “Stop Banning Us” appeal Lucy North/PA UK news in pictures 26 June 2023 Glastonbury site clean-up operation in progress PA UK news in pictures 25 June 2023 Lil Nas X performs on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 24 June 2023 Chemical Brothers perform beneath the Arcadia spider in the very early morning at the Glastonbury Festival PA UK news in pictures 23 June 2023 A performer entertains festivalgoers in the circus field at Glastonbury festival AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 22 June 2023 Ladies Day at Royal Ascot Racecourse AP UK news in pictures 21 June 2023 Katherine Jenkinson from Carlisle with her jersey calf in the wash bay at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh, ahead of the Royal Highland Show PA UK news in pictures 20 June 2023 The sunrises at 04.25am at St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, on the North East coast of England, the day before Summer Solstice – the longest day of the year PA UK news in pictures 19 June 2023 The King and Queen depart the annual Order of the Garter Service PA UK news in pictures 17 June 2023 Typhoon fighter jets fly over The Mall after the Royal family attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign. PA UK news in pictures 16 June 2023 A peregrine falcon nesting at Malham Cove, in the Yorkshire Dales National Park PA UK news in pictures 15 June 2023 Newborn alpaca Sir Steveo, who has been named after one of his keepers, ventures outside in the Pets Farm area of Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling PA UK news in pictures 14 June 2023 Grace Kumar’s father and Barnaby Webber’s brother, Charlie, embrace ahead of a vigil at the University of Nottingham after they and Ian Coates were killed and another three hurt in connected attacks on 13 June PA UK news in pictures 13 June 2023 Police forensics officers on Ilkeston Road PA UK news in pictures 12 June 2023 People relax in a suspended swimming pool as hot weather continues, in London Reuters UK news in pictures 11 June 2023 Usain Bolt and teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning Soccer Aid 2023 Action Images via Reuters UK news in pictures 10 June 2023 A cyclist trains in the early morning, as hot weather continues, in Richmond Park, London Reuters UK news in pictures 9 June 2023 A performer walks on a tightrope at Covent Garden during a sunny day in London AP UK news in pictures 8 June 2023 A women rides her horse through the river during the Appleby Horse Fair PA UK news in pictures 7 June 2023 The Princess of Wales during a game of walking rugby during her visit to meet local and national male rugby players at Maidenhead Rugby Club PA UK news in pictures 6 June 2023 An aerial view shows the dry bed of Woodhead Reservoir, revealed by a falling water level after a prolonged period of dry weather, near Glossop, northern England AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 5 June 2023 Prime Minister Rishi Sunak onboard Border Agency cutter HMC Seeker during a visit to Dover PA UK news in pictures 4 June 2023 A hot air balloon rises into the sky above Ragley Hall, Alcester, south of Birmingham in central England AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 2 June 2023 Skaters use the mini ramp at the Wavelength Spring Classic festival in Woolacombe Bay in Devon PA UK news in pictures 1 June 2023 The And Beyond installation, during a photo call for the London Design Biennale at Somerset House in London PA UK news in pictures 31 May 2023 Emergency services attending to a blaze at a derelict listed building in Samuel Street, Belfast PA UK news in pictures 30 May 2023 A robot named Stella interacts with visitors during the International Conference on Robotics and Automation ICRA in London AP UK news in pictures 29 May 2023 Dave Hackett and his daughter Daisy, five, explore the laburnum arch in the grounds of Preston Tower, East Lothian, in the warm Spring Bank Holiday weather PA

Last week the minister dismissed concerns that forcing schools to report children to their parents would amount to "outing" them as trans, telling the BBC:

“The fact is that this is not a trivial thing; this is very different from sexual orientation and what is right is that parents know what is going on with their children at school.”