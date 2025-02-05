Starmer under pressure to challenge Trump over shock Gaza takeover plan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer is under pressure to challenge Donald Trump over his plans to turn Gaza into his latest real estate project.

The prime minister attempted to avoid condemnation of the US president when he was confronted on the issue during Prime Minister’s Questions but Downing Street confirmed the PM planned to talk to the US president over the shock plans.

Asked whether it was accepted that the UK's position is at odds with the US President's suggestions that America could take ownership of the Gaza Strip, the prime minister's official spokesman said: "We will work with President Trump and his team on a wide range of issues, including the Middle East."

open image in gallery Trump wants to redevelop Gaza ( Anadolu/Getty )

A row erupted after President Trump’s press conference with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu where he suggested that the US would be taking control of Gaza.

He told reporters in the White House: “The only reason the Palestinians want to go back to Gaza is they have no alternative. It’s right now a demolition site. This is just a demolition site. Virtually every building is down.”

Trump continued: “The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it, too. We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site.

“If it’s necessary, we’ll do that, we’re going to take over that piece, we’re going to develop it, create thousands and thousands of jobs, and it’ll be something that the entire Middle East can be very proud of.”

The move appeared to reflect a strategic colonisation policy of the new Trump administration which has so far included taking back ownership of the Panama Canal, forcing Denmark to sell Greenland and making Canada the 51st state of the USA.

The plan received support in Israel but has been condemned around the world including by Middle East partners Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan.

But Sir Keir failed to condemn the US president, and instead reiterated the UK’s position that it supports a two state solution and backing the return of Palestinians to the region.

The Downing Street spokesman was unable to give a specific date for when Sir Keir and Trump will next speak but there were concerns that the prime minister may be afraid to properly confront the White House on the issue or criticise the president.

During PMQs, Sir Keir was challenged for his response by Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey.

The prime minister said: “The most important issue on the ceasefire is, obviously that it’s sustained, and we see it through the phases. And that means that the remaining hostages come out, and the aid that’s desperately needed gets into Gaza at speed and at the volumes that are needed.

open image in gallery Starmer gave a cautious response in PMQs ( House of Commons )

“I have from the last few weeks two images fixed in my mind. The first is the image of Emily Damari reunited with her mother, which I found extremely moving.

“The second was the image of thousands of Palestinians walking, literally walking through the rubble, to try to find their homes and their communities in Gaza.

“They must be allowed home. They must be allowed to rebuild, and we should be with them in that rebuild, on the way to a two state solution.”

Asked whether Sir Keir was afraid of criticising Mr Trump in case it jeopardised a potential UK-US trade deal, the spokesman said: "We're working with President Trump and his team on a wide range of issues."

The spokesperson added that Britain's position in relation to a two-state solution remains unchanged and refused to address questions on whether Trump’s plans undermined that plan.

Sir Keir’s caution comes after a bruising start to Trump’s second term in the White House with the president threatening to veto a deal to return the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, a refusal to accept Lord Mandelson as the UK’s ambassador to the US and hinting at possible tariffs.

But opposition parties are pressuring the prime minister to get tougher.

In a letter to foreign secretary David Lammy, green co-leader Carla Denyer wrote: “You will be aware of US President Trump’s comments yesterday about the future of Gaza – remarks which are dangerous, inflammatory and unlawful in their content.

“In suggesting that Palestinians can be permanently resettled, he is advocating for ethnic cleansing. And in suggesting that the US will take over the Gaza Strip, and could send troops to accomplish this, it appears the president will not hesitate to trample over the rule of law, Palestinian sovereignty and the right to self-determination.”

There was also a cautious response from the Irish government which has clashed with Israel and the new Trump administration over its attempts to support a bid to have Mr Netanyahu arrested by the International Criminal Court for alleged genocide in Gaza.

Irish foreign affairs minister Simon Harris said: "Riviera of the Middle East" are "very concerning",

Irish premier Micheal Martin said cautiously that it "remains to be seen where this leads".

Both Mr Martin and Mr Harris, who is Ireland's deputy premier, said Ireland and the EU's focus was still on delivering a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians.

They emphasised maintaining the ceasefire, delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, and releasing the Israeli hostages held in Gaza.