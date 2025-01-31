Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new US vice president JD Vance has taken aim at former Conservative minister and Rest is Politics presenter Rory Stewart.

Mr Vance, who took his new job in the White House less than a fortnight ago, accused the former British politician of believing he has an IQ of 130 “when it is really 110”.

“This false arrogance drives so much elite failure over the last 40 years,” the Republican claimed.

In response, Mr Stewart, who presents the podcast with former New Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell, sarcastically praised Mr Vance’s ability “to measure other’s IQ so instantly and confidently”.

open image in gallery JD Vance took a swipe at the former Tory politician’s IQ ( AP )

But he accused him of insulting his voters, tweeting: “I hope your big genius is not making you patronising towards people with an IQ of 110 - since that is 75 per cent of the US population. And perhaps even 1 or 2 of your voters”.

The bizarre exchange erupted when Mr Vance earlier claimed: “There is a Christian concept that you love your family and then you love your neighbour, and then you love your community, and then you love your fellow citizens, and then after that, prioritize the rest of the world.”

Mr Stewart took to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter to describe the comments as a “bizarre take” on the bible.

He added that it was “less Christian and more pagan tribal. We should start worrying when politicians become theologians, assume to speak for Jesus, and tell us in which order to love…”

open image in gallery Rory Stewart hit back at JD Vance (PA) ( PA Archive )

Mr Trump and his allies have consistently hit out at British politicians in recent months.

Elon Musk has described Reform as the UK’s “only hope” as he stepped up his public support for Nigel Farage’s party and urged Britons to vote for it.

The tycoon and close ally of Donald Trump is at the centre of rumours he is preparing to give the party up to $100m.

He also stepped up his feud with Keir Starmer, by claiming that “very few” businesses want to invest in Britain under Labour. Sir Keir previously clashed with Mr Musk in August when the billionaire claimed in a post on the X platform he owns that “civil war” was "inevitable" in Britain.