Watch live: US Speaker Mike Johnson addresses MPs after Donald Trump launches tirade against UK
Watch live as Mike Johnson, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, addresses Parliament on Tuesday, 20 January.
Mr Johnson will address members of both Houses during an official visit to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence.
It comes after Donald Trump launched an online rant criticising Sir Keir Starmer's plan to cede the Chagos Islands to Mauritius as one of “great stupidity."
The US president said the deal is “another in a very long line of national security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired”.
The prime minister has called for calm among the US and Nato allies as tensions mount over the Republican's threats to the territory.
“Shockingly, our 'brilliant' NATO Ally, the United Kingdom, is currently planning to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital U.S. Military Base, to Mauritius, and to do so FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER," Trump wrote.
Mr Johnson has said he aims to “calm the situation” over Trump’s threats to acquire Greenland during his trip.
Tensions between the US, Greenland and Europe have reached a boiling point as the president threatens to impose tariffs on eight European countries and has refused to rule out military force in his pursuit to gain control of Denmark’s self-governing territory.
